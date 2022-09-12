ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen's Corgis Are Getting A New Home & It's With The Least Popular Royal Family Member

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II's iconic corgis need a new home now that she's dead, and after a few days of mystery, it seems like they've found it.

The queen's love for her corgis was well-known, and she spent decades caring for and breeding them. However, her once-mighty pack of the little dogs had dwindled to a handful at the time of her death last week.

According to her horse trainer Monty Roberts, the queen halted her corgi breeding program in 2015 because "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind. She wanted to put an end to it."

Only two corgis remain now, and they officially have a new home with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news to the New York Times on Sunday.

Despite the pair having divorced in 1996, they still live on the Windsor Estate at the Royal Lodge and that's where the dogs will now live, too.

Ferguson had a close bond with the queen built on their shared love for animals. They bonded over dog-walking and horse-riding, so it doesn't come as a big surprise that they would get the corgis.

However, it's still a curious move because Andrew remains the most controversial member of the royal family — even after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for the U.S.

The queen stripped Andrew of his military titles and other duties last year amid accusations that he sexually assaulted an underage girl years ago, in an incident linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew ultimately paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit around those allegations out of court.

Polls in the U.K. show that Andrew has been the least popular royal for some time.

The queen died on Thursday, September 7, at the age of 96 and left behind her four dogs, including two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, a mixed breed "dorgi" called Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

Muick and Sandy are expected to go with Andrew and Sarah, although it's unclear where Candy and Lissy will wind up.

During her 70 years as the monarch, the queen was often photographed with her dogs. The corgis built a reputation for themselves and soon became like unofficial royal family members.

They're so important in the timeline of the queen's life that the popular Netflix show, The Crown, also features corgis in some of the scenes.

During her life, the queen has owned over 30 corgis, sometimes having nine in one time, reported Cosmopolitan.

The queen's love for corgis goes back to Susan, the one that her dad King George VI gave her on her 18th birthday. All of her later corgis were descended from Susan.

The queen's funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19. It's unclear if the corgis will play a role, but wouldn't that be adorable if they did?

Narcity USA

Narcity USA

