Breaking News: 2021 National H.S. Coach of the Year T.J. Goelz Stepping Down at Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) High

Breaking: State champion quarterback Luke Knight no longer playing at Jesuit High School (Florida)
TAMPA, FLORIDA- The time for change has come at Jesuit High School unexpectedly at the quarterback position. Jesuit head coach Matt Thompson and offensive coordinator Don Mesick both confirmed Wednesday morning that Luke Knight is no longer a student at the school, thus ending his time as ...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Invitational gives prep golfers a shot at fun format
If lightning never strikes the same place twice, let's hope that also applies to golf tournaments. On Sept. 17, the Lakewood Ranch Invitational will be held at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Royal Lakes course. It is not, like most high school golf tournaments, an individual stroke play event. The event features a scramble format.
Longboat Observer
Braden River retains its superiority over Lakewood Ranch
With a new quarterback in junior Clayton Dees and a new confidence coming off a 51-29 thrashing of Cardinal Mooney in the season-opener, it appeared the Lakewood Ranch High football team had a shot to end its losing streak against crosstown rival Braden River High. The Pirates had beaten the...
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $1.7 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Margaret Pontious sold their home at 7018 Dominion Lane to Thomas and Jean Canty, of Bradenton, for $1.7 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,335,000 in 2006.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $6.25 million
Parkside BG LLC purchased 27.5 acres of land for Class A multifamily use at 7056 David Blvd. in Port Charlotte from PC Residential Land LLC for $6.25 million. Michael Price, ALC, of LandQwest Commercial Real Estate services brokered the transaction.
A Cuban Date Night: Best Cuban Restaurants in Tampa
Cuban food: savory, flavorful, and never skimping on delicious! With Tampa’s rich Cuban history, it’s...
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
Oldsmar's Mandola’s Italian Kitchen celebrates grand opening next week
Another new location in Odessa will debut in early 2023.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakeland, FL — 15 Top Places!
The food sector in Florida has seen a lot of growth over the years, and Lakeland now offers a diverse selection of international cuisines. There’s Southern American, Mexican, Italian, seafood, barbeque, and steaks—some of which are even included on the brunch menus. The variety on offer here will...
Riverview woman wins $1M from ‘MYSTERY MULTIPLIER’ scratch-off game
A Riverview woman won $1 million by playing the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
995qyk.com
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
Madeira Beach receives check to fully pay for the dredging of Johns Pass
State Rep. Linda Chaney presented a check to the city for $1,556,000 to fully pay for the dredging of Johns Pass.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical depression has formed in the south Atlantic that is moving toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday. The center of Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The depression is moving west near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
Funnel cloud spotted near park in Pasco County
A funnel cloud was spotted near Holiday, Florida, Tuesday morning.
