ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 4

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

N.C. 12 to return to off-season speed limits today

With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 on Thursday, September 15 in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe,...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Connie D. Liverman of Kill Devil Hills, September 13

Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Charlotte B. Mitchell of Kill Devil Hills, September 10

Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandy, NC
County
Dare County, NC
City
Corolla, NC
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Southern Shores beach nourishment update

The Town of Southern Shores issued this project update on Sept. 13. The contractor for the Town’s beach nourishment project, Weeks Marine, is planning to begin delivering construction equipment to the Trout Run beach access beginning tomorrow, Sept. 14. The beach access will remain open unless crews are actively using it to load and unload equipment.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Herbert T. Mullen, Jr. of Elizabeth City, September 13

Herbert Taylor Mullen, Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen, Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
islandfreepress.org

Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils

Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to already complex balances...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Seashore updates and programs at OBX National Parks

Read about night beach driving, the Bodie Island Lighthouse’s 150th anniversary event, a beach cleanup event this Saturday, and educational programs in the Sept. 12, 2022 issue of the Cape Chronicle Newsletter. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year.
NAGS HEAD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Gas Station#Money Saving Benefits
outerbanksvoice.com

Jarvis S. Smithson of Camden, September 10

Jarvis Seeley Smithson, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Camden County, NC on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson, he was the loving husband of Ruth Smithson for sixty-five years. Jarvis retired from Ford Motor Company after more than twenty years of employment. A member of Geneva Baptist Church, he enjoyed NASCAR and professional football. An avid gardener and painter, he was a volunteer for his local rescue squad.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk says Beach Road traffic delays expected this week

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic delays on VA Dare Trail (Beach Road) in the vicinity of Byrd and Fonck Streets to facilitate the off loading of equipment for the town’s beach renourishment project. These delays should be expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9/13 thru 9/15, 2022). Please avoid the area if possible. Your patience during these delays is appreciated.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Courthouse News Service

Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
obxtoday.com

Shawboro Historic Property Tour planned for October 15

The Historic Preservation Commission of Currituck County will host a tour of historic properties in the Shawboro area on Saturday, October 15. The public is invited to participate in this free tour. Properties along the route will be open for tours from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. A tour brochure...
SHAWBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo and First Flight battle to 1-1 soccer tie

Rivals Manteo High and First Flight High ended their Sept. 14 soccer match, played at Manteo, with a 1-1 tie. First Flight scored in the first half and Manteo tied the match with a second half penalty kick. Neither team managed a goal after two 10-minute overtimes. Manteo has a...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy