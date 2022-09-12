ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

Utah school bus driver on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Utah school bus driver placed on administrative leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students The driver is heard on the intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK.” (NCD)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly threatening students on board the bus who alerted her that she had made a wrong turn.

In a video shared with KTSU, children can be heard questioning where the bus driver is going before the driver is heard on the bus intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK, now listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”

A parent of a student at Dry Creek Elementary School told KTSU that their child recorded the video while they were on the bus home on Friday afternoon.

“I heard her say, ‘Whoever asks where are we going next,’ she will shoot whoever said it,” Bentley, a student who was on the bus, told KUTV. “As soon as I got off the bus, I called my mom.”

“My daughter said that the kids in the front seat turned around, and like, looked like a deer in headlights, like, did she really just say that?” Lauren Byrd, whose child was on the bus, told KSL.

In a statement, the Alpine School District told KSL: “We are aware of a situation on a bus today. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation. We strongly condemn any threatening language or action directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this madder is addressed and not repeated.”

“I called the school and tried to get as much information from them as I could,” Shelby Rogers, a parent, told KUTV. “Come to find out I wasn’t the only parent to call and contact them regarding this. That’s why I put him on the bus, is to trust them and know my kid is safe, and now it doesn’t make me feel safe putting him on that bus anymore.”

The director of transportation for Dry Creek Elementary School sent a statement to families which read, in part, “We have initiated a full investigation of the incident and want you to know that your students will be safely transported to and from school Monday and beyond,” KSL reported.

ABC4

Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.  The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area.  “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
HERRIMAN, UT
Saratoga Springs, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
#Bus Driver#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Ktsu#Kutv#Ksl
kslnewsradio.com

Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger

SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes

PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
PROVO, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
SANTAQUIN, UT
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
SANTAQUIN, UT
