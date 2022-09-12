Read full article on original website
Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar
Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Watch Out: Alabama Fire Ants Are Pure Evil And Will Attack You
I have SO much to say about these little pieces of pure evil ... I’m gonna try to behave but I’m really ticked off. I truly believe that these fire ants are soldiers for the Devil. And let me tell you they are completing their assignment something fierce.
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022
It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Kay Ivey Bets BBQ and Beer on Bama in Wager with Texas Governor
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey may be a lifelong Auburn fan, but she'll be rooting for the Crimson Tide Saturday after betting beer and barbeque in a friendly wager with Texas' governor on social media Friday. As any football fan already knows, Bama travels to Austin this weekend for a much-anticipated...
HILLBILLY HEADLINE: Florida Man Straps Huge Gator To His SUV
Lord yes, this is why I love the south. This is something you could easily see, RIGHT HERE IN ALABAMA, let's be honest. Commuters headed down the interstate in Florida, had to do a double-take after seeing an SUV with a GATOR on the rear. That's right, a gator attached...
Dollar General Forced To Close Stores Due To Dangerous Conditions
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. But now stores across the country are being forced to close because of fire violations. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In some cases, it's less than an eighth of a mile.
VIDEO: Beautiful Alabama Girl Goes Viral With Opinion On Andrew Tate
Well, Alabama is ruling TikTok this year. The newest star is a gorgeous girl from, of course, Alabama (where else?) is going viral with a new video all over social media. I guess the pretty little Alabama girl has, misogynistic, as some call him, Andrew Tate to thank for the attention.
Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama
Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’
Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
Tyler Hubbard’s Son Luca Totally Rocks Out at Dad’s Rehearsal [Watch]
It's not uncommon for kids to follow in their parents' footsteps when it comes to choosing a career — take Thomas Rhett and his father Rhett Akins, for instance. And it seems like Tyler Hubbard's oldest son, Luca, may have his sights set on music, just like Dad. The...
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
