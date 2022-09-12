ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Catfish 100.1

Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022

It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
Catfish 100.1

Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama

Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
Catfish 100.1

Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’

Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

