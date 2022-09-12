ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied

Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
Georgia Recorder

Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates

This story was updated at 8:45 a.m. Friday.  Gov. Brian Kemp stuck mostly to his campaign script Thursday morning as he gave a speech to the Family Research Council’s 2022 Pray Vote Stand for Life Summit in Atlanta that was long on his past accomplishments but short on the abortion policies he would pursue if […] The post Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia Government
New Jersey Globe

Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls

Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site

Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Atlanta Magazine

A man, a plan, a canal … Atlanta!

Crossing the Chattahoochee above its confluence with Peachtree Creek, Paces Ferry Road today is home to 100-acre European estates, the governor’s mansion, and Arthur Blank—but its name bears the memory of another path Atlanta might’ve taken. “‘West Paces Ferry’ is a status symbol now, but it is a reminder of rural Georgia,” says the Georgia Historical Society’s Stan Deaton. “It’s a reminder of how important water was in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
actionnews5.com

The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting

Sign up for ProPublica’s User’s Guide to Democracy, a series of personalized emails that help you understand the upcoming election, from who’s on your ballot to how to cast your vote. Para escuchar en Español, click aqui:. InvestigateTV - For nearly 10 hours on Georgia’s primary...
Atlanta Daily World

Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett

The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Courthouse News Service

Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant

ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia State reveals incredible black uniforms repping Atlanta

Georgia State is busting out some sweet unis for this Saturday’s home game against Charlotte. The Panthers are pulling out the all blacks and representing the ATL at the same time. The Panthers have started the 2022 season 0-2, but played Power 5 opponents in both games, losing 35-14...
WALB 10

Georgia Peanut Tour brings in record attendance

Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new COVID-19 booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low.
GEORGIA STATE

