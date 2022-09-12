Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied
Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate
Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress. The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent years has led...
Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates
This story was updated at 8:45 a.m. Friday. Gov. Brian Kemp stuck mostly to his campaign script Thursday morning as he gave a speech to the Family Research Council’s 2022 Pray Vote Stand for Life Summit in Atlanta that was long on his past accomplishments but short on the abortion policies he would pursue if […] The post Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Globe
Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls
Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site
Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
CBS 46
Governor’s race too close to call, new poll says | Walker ‘down but not out’ in Senate race
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race is too close to call, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Georgia released Wednesday. Gov. Brian Kemp has 50% of those polled, while 48% support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. “There is no cushion and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Pate: Lawyer who won over jurors, informed the public
Attorney Page Pate carried with him a cool confidence and sharp knowledge of the law that won over juries and informed c...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
Atlanta Magazine
A man, a plan, a canal … Atlanta!
Crossing the Chattahoochee above its confluence with Peachtree Creek, Paces Ferry Road today is home to 100-acre European estates, the governor’s mansion, and Arthur Blank—but its name bears the memory of another path Atlanta might’ve taken. “‘West Paces Ferry’ is a status symbol now, but it is a reminder of rural Georgia,” says the Georgia Historical Society’s Stan Deaton. “It’s a reminder of how important water was in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting
Sign up for ProPublica’s User’s Guide to Democracy, a series of personalized emails that help you understand the upcoming election, from who’s on your ballot to how to cast your vote. Para escuchar en Español, click aqui:. InvestigateTV - For nearly 10 hours on Georgia’s primary...
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma
Georgia’s 2023 marquee non-conference game is no more, as the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031. From the SEC:. BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022)...
Courthouse News Service
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant
ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
Atlanta woman who ran unlicensed adult care center convicted of fraud, neglect
An Atlanta woman who ran an unlicensed adult care center and moved at least 10 of her patients to dirty, barren apartments more than three hours away has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia State reveals incredible black uniforms repping Atlanta
Georgia State is busting out some sweet unis for this Saturday’s home game against Charlotte. The Panthers are pulling out the all blacks and representing the ATL at the same time. The Panthers have started the 2022 season 0-2, but played Power 5 opponents in both games, losing 35-14...
WALB 10
Georgia Peanut Tour brings in record attendance
Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new COVID-19 booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low.
Comments / 4