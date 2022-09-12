Read full article on original website
The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhaur (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.More from The Hollywood ReporterQueen Elizabeth II's State Funeral: What Will Happen and When?Oscars: Belgium Submits Lukas Dhont's 'Close' as Entry'Drive...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
