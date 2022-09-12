Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Brendan Fraser's new movie The Whale gets first reviews as star tipped for Oscar nomination
The first reviews for Brendan Fraser's new movie The Whale have been coming in, which suggest the actor could be in line for an Oscar come awards season. The new film from Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky follows the story of a 600lb man (Fraser) who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) in one last shot at redemption.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race star reveals why iconic challenge was filmed but scrapped
Across the many season of RuPaul's Drag Race, some challenges are certain to appear. But during season 12, fans were disappointed to not witness the usually iconic reading challenge. In tribute to the documentary Paris Is Burning, the queens put on a pair of sunglasses and playfully come up with...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story creator and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show unveils trailer
A terrifying first trailer featuring American Horror Story star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. The eerie clip for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – which has been created by AHS's Ryan Murphy and Ratched's Ian Brennan – sees Peters in chilling form. The...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK star reveals important scenes cut from wedding episode
Married At First Sight UK star Richie Dews has revealed that some important scenes were cut from his wedding episode. The rock star tied the knot with Canadian dancer Lara Eyre in the E4 series, but he wasn't too pleased that some "great" scenes didn't make the final cut. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
digitalspy.com
Matthew McConaughey's new movie scrapped weeks before production
Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting has been pulled by Skydance Media just weeks before production was scheduled to kick off in New Orleans. According to Deadline, the real-life sports underdog story raised "impropriety" allegations that were subsequently investigated by the producers, who decided to scrap this Rocky-esque drama as a result.
digitalspy.com
I Used to Be Famous is an uplifting and endearing Netflix outing
Netflix has been working on a UK slate over the past year, including Man vs Bee on the TV side and I Came By on the movies side. While the latter felt like a very Netflix movie, a much-talked about thriller, I Used to Be Famous might seem like an atypical choice for a Netflix original.
Queen's lying-in-state queue swells to 24 hours
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The tens of thousands of people queuing to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth were warned on Friday that it would now take up to 24 hours to reach the building, and that temperatures overnight were expected to be cold.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
digitalspy.com
Funeral on Freeview
Looking at the EPG on my Humax FVP5000T and also the Freeview guide online ( https://www.freeview.co.uk/tv-guide ), there is no entry for coverage of the funeral on BBC or ITV, only Sky Arts. What is going on? Surely the main broadcasters will be covering it. Many broadcasters haven't updated their...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK surprises fans with new couples twist
Married At First Sight UK will surprise fans as it throws two new couples into the mix for the first time ever. The MAFS UK first will see two new couples enter as our existing couples are already at the living together stage of the experiment. Joining the newlyweds will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?
He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Your least favourite introduction
Just can't take to him and the actor is very mediocre. It would help if Nugget and Denzel weren't written as a single entity, but rather two distinctive characters. I know EE has a huge cast to play with but if they aren't going to put the effort in they shouldn't bring them in in the first place.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race legend reveals she was secretly eliminated before producers changed their minds
RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint has revealed she was eliminated from season nine ahead of the finale before producers changed their mind. Drag Race has filmed alternative endings throughout the franchise, one of which is responsible for the show's infamous All Stars 4 double crowning. However, during Peppermint's season in...
digitalspy.com
Uk radio portal
A new service is launching offering radio stations the opportunity to join the Freeview Play platform without signing up for their own channel. UK Radio Portal will be an interactive service on channel 277 providing a selection of radio stations to choose from. The company will take internet audio streams...
U.K.・
digitalspy.com
How The Handmaid's Tale season 5 wrote out Alexis Bledel's Emily after she quit
The Handmaid’s Tale spoilers ahead. The Handmaid’s Tale season five has finally landed and it's nothing short of all-out war brewing between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski). Before the show even came back to our screens, however, we knew that we were going to be...
digitalspy.com
Days that shook the BBC
Really fascinating insight into the issues the BBC has faced, such as how they dealt with racism etc. What a brilliant programme, David Dimbleby is fabulous. Yes. Enjoying it. (Not quite the right word, I guess. But you know what I mean!) Very educational, the struggle between governments of the...
digitalspy.com
Jinkx Monsoon wants you to rethink the word "drag"
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're talking to Sketchy Queens star and co-creator Jinkx Monsoon. Jinkx Monsoon has carved...
digitalspy.com
FlightRadar 24 crashed!
As the Queen's aircraft was about to take off from Edinburgh, FR24 crashed, presumably overwhelmed with the number using it. It is up again and reporting 185,000 tracking the flight to Northolt. Edit: Now well over 200,000 and rising!. Posts: 13,686. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/09/22 - 17:34 #2. FR24 are...
Comments / 0