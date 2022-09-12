ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Octomonky Peralta
4d ago

also because there's not enough room in one for almost everything new wind and solar tech are 80-90% recyclable. Also we got good starts at reducing uses of plastics. People care more than ever and Solar is adopted by so many countries and governments with much more positive feed back and returns. Wind works well when placed wisely like in Germany Finland Iowa and France. my state is nearly getting over 69% electicity from nuclear and clean renewables. it's not hard snd electric bill is under 250 a month with no issues. Gotta vote right to move forward and get a better quality of life for our children and less issues with sea level rise, arguments of people saying rich ppl have homes on the Shores that's because they invest in clean energy and know any arguments againstvit are just dumb and predictable while the sun keeps shining and wind keeps blowing. there's also wave and much more clean and sustainable nuclear fusion. Do what's right for the future today not later research&B vocal

Mike Moss
4d ago

This technology has been around a long time.The oil companies squashed it

