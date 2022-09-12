Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
supertalk929.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Scott County sparks investigation
One person is dead following a house fire in Scott County, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from Sheriff Jeff Edds, units arrived to a mobile home on Clawhammer Drive in the Big Moccasin community, which was fully engulfed. Once the fire was contained, a so-far unidentified body...
Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A body was found following a mobile home fire on Tuesday. According to the release, officers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a fire in the Big Moccasin section of Clawhammer Drive in Scott County at 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, the mobile home was […]
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
wcyb.com
No charges filed in the death of Virginia inmate
(WCYB) — No charges will be filed in the death of a Kentucky woman at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Scott County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation’s Wytheville Field Office released a joint statement Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties
ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon and proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph. The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the vehicle escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers were detained.
‘It was chaos’: apartment tenant recalls possible arson incident
WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WJHL)- Investigators in Washington County, Virginia are looking into a possible case of arson after an apartment tenant started a fire Sunday night. “I hear a big bang- and I’m like what the crap was that? And he’s just down here slamming stuff around and then maybe two seconds after that– smoke […]
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway […]
supertalk929.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Sheriff: Possible arson displaces dozens of Bristol residents
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A structure fire that ended up damaging multiple apartments over the weekend is now being investigated as arson, and police say they have identified a potential suspect. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 24000 block of […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Johnson City man jailed after recklessly firing gunshots near surrounding homes
A Johnson City man was arrested Monday evening for reportedly firing a gun recklessly near surrounding homes. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Raymond Greene was jailed after deputies responded to his home on Sleepy Hollow Lane amid reports of gunshots. Officers located the residence that the shots...
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man died from injuries sustained after a crash in Elizabethton on Wednesday. According to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers and the Carter County EMS (CCEMS) responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road at 12:30 p.m. Carter County 911 advised […]
JCPD arrests man accused of shooting gun in city limits
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man with felony reckless endangerment on Monday night after responding to reports of shots fired in the Sleepy Hollow Lane area. An arrest report from the agency identified the suspect as Raymond Greene, of Johnson City. Officers charged him due to “the […]
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
WDBJ7.com
Vehicle fire cleared along I-81S in Wythe Co.
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Wythe Co. vehicle fire along I-81S is causing delays and multiple lane closures. The fire was located at mile marker 73, according to VDOT. The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
WCSO: Man threatened to kill assault victims with rifle
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced multiple charges against a Limestone man on Monday in connection to a domestic assault incident last week. According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bowmantown Road on Friday night in reference to an assault with […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Wayne Guinn, Elizabethton, and Laura Guinn, Hampton, on charges of hindering a secured creditor (over $10,000). The arrests were the result of an investigation that began with Unaka Auto Sales reporting that they sold a vehicle to the...
