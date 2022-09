Relaying a call for volunteers on behalf of the Westover Hills Elementary School PTA:. Westover Hills Elementary School is in need of volunteer crossing guards. When the city removed the crossing guard responsibility from RPD a few years back, it was given to RPS to handle. RPS has a program to use staff who are already in the school, but WHES doesn’t have enough staff to fill the need. The PTA decided to reach out to the neighborhoods for volunteers. We especially need people who aren’t already involved with the school.

1 DAY AGO