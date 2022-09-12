Read full article on original website
NHL
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The NHL started to return to normal during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The arenas were full. The action was compelling. Despite disruptions earlier in the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League ended up exceeding expectations and surpassing $5 billion in revenue for the first time.
NHL
Rookie Series Preview: Flyers vs. Rangers
The home rink of the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms will play host to the 2022 Rookie Series on Friday (7:05 p.m. EDT) and Saturday (5:05 p.m. EDT). The players participating in the Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp will take on their New York Rangers Rookie Camp counterparts. Following is...
NHL
Three storylines to watch at Prospect Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened Prospect Camp on Wednesday morning at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon with 22 players arriving on the scene for medicals, off-ice testing and an on-ice practice. Thirteen forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders will get two on-ice practices in the Sunshine State before heading to...
NHL
Crosby Speaks on Malkin and Letang Extensions
For Sidney Crosby, the uncertainty was the hardest part. Not knowing if Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang would test unrestricted free agency for the first time in their careers was difficult for the captain, who obviously wanted them to re-sign with Pittsburgh, but wasn't sure if that would ultimately work out.
NHL
New Faces of Smashville: Kevin Lankinen
Predators Add Another Talented Finn Between the Pipes. The Preds made some additions to their roster this offseason, so let's get to know each of them a little better. Next up: Kevin Lankinen. It's hard to miss Kevin Lankinen's seemingly permanent ear-to-ear grin, even from under a goalie mask. The...
NHL
Calling All Campers - and Fans
The offseason has been busy and profoundly productive for Kraken GM Ron Francis and the hockey operations group. The team is earning high praise for its work at the first two National Hockey League drafts in franchise history, with a prospect pool now ranked by media in the top third to top half of the league for highest potential and depth of players projected to play NHL games.
NHL
Lysell Looking to Take Next Step as Rookie Camp Opens
BOSTON - Fabian Lysell has plenty of attributes that jump off the page. His skating, his speed, and his skill are all sights to behold when he takes to a sheet of ice. But there is one thing that the average eyes wouldn't see, something that comes out in the dressing room, the rink hallways, or at dinner with his teammates.
NHL
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Weekend games offer prospects an opportunity to showcase their abilities while learning in a competitive environment. The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
NHL
Atkinson Envisions a Winning Culture
In each of the last two seasons, the Flyers got off to a good start in terms of their early won-loss record. However, the team was not playing to a level of period-to-period or game-to-game consistency that would typically be conducive to sustained winning. In the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the...
NHL
Islanders Open 2022-23 Season With Rookie Camp
The Islanders kicked off on-ice work for rookies and prospects at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders kicked off the on-ice portion of rookie camp on Thursday morning, with 25 players skating on the first day. 2022 draft picks Isaiah George, Matthew Maggio and Daylan Kuefler were joined...
NHL
Pettersson in good headspace as training camp approaches for Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson is ready to pick up where he left off last season with the Vancouver Canucks, when the forward looked like a much different player in the second half of the season than he did in the first. The 23-year-old finished with an NHL career-high 68 points...
NHL
'SHARE IT WITH OTHERS'
If adversity, indeed, reveals character, know this about Rebecca Johnston:. The four-time Olympian, three-time gold medallist and two-time world champ is truly one of the greats. Both on and off the ice. Her 14 years on the wing with the Canadian Women's National Team, Cornell University and hometown Calgary Inferno...
NHL
Predators Rookies Ready to Take on Tampa Bay as Prospect Showcase Begins
Make way for the rookies. After a quick two-day acclimation period, the Nashville Predators prospect group is just hours away from their first puck drop of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase - a noon CT skirmish against the Tampa Bay Lightning's rookie squad in Raleigh, N.C. Defenseman Luke Prokop, speaking...
NHL
Hall Sees Plenty of Potential as New Season Approaches
"I think he's really excited. I only got to spend five minutes with him [on Wednesday] while he was lifting. We're going to sit down [Friday] a little more in earnest," said Montgomery. "But I know that he texted me during the summer before [David] Krejci re-signed, 'is Krejci coming back?' So, I think he's pretty excited."
NHL
Livestream information for Canadiens games during the Prospects Challenge
MONTREAL -- Some of the Canadiens' brightest prospects are heading to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge, which will be the first chance for Habs fans to see members of the Class of 2022 - including first-overall selection Juraj Slafkovsky - don a Canadiens jersey in game action. The Habs rookies...
NHL
NHL Prospect Tournament may have lasting impact on Stars franchise
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- When Jamie Benn helped the Stars win Traverse City's NHL Prospect Tournament in 2008, he said the experience provided a great head start to his career. Benn led the tournament with five goals in four games, while teammates James Neal led in total scoring with nine points. It was a great way to get to know your fellow prospects and a great way to gain confidence in yourself and the system.
NHL
Clarke, Leach recall meeting King Charles III in 1970
Forwards played for junior team in Manitoba where then-prince visited during royal tour. Reggie Leach went for his photo album when he learned about the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. There, the retired NHL forward looked at a cherished picture that now has a greater meaning: a photo...
NHL
Cournoyer cherishes memories, friendships made during 1972 Summit Series
It was the early 1990s, two decades after the historic 1972 Summit Series, and Russian goalie Vladislav Tretiak was landing at Mirabel Airport north of Montreal, bound for Toronto with Cournoyer for an autograph signing. "I picked Vladislav up at the airport in the early afternoon, and we were flying...
NHL
ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner maximizing opportunity at every level
PENTICTON, BC - Defenceman Max Wanner knows there's a bit of luck involved when it comes to getting your foot in the door of a National Hockey League organization, but it only gets you so far. Reaching the pro levels of the Edmonton Oilers, either this season or in seasons...
NHL
Ducks to Reveal Refurbished Multi-Sport Rink at Tustin Heritage Park
The Ducks will unveil a newly remodeled Ducks branded multi-sport rink at Tustin Heritage Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. The Ducks' first multi-sport rink and 12th rink build/remodel will officially open as Ducks staff volunteers and mascot Wild Wing will be on site to present the refurbished rink to local athletes and community members. The unveiling will culminate with an official opening face-off along with games of street hockey, inline hockey and soccer.
