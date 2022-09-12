Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
u.today
Hideaways Aim At Volatile Performance While Most Crypto Assets Like MATIC and UNI Stagnate
Smaller tokens like HDWY receive their chance to shine while assets like UNI and MATIC taking hit. Polygon ($MATIC) and Uniswap ($UNI) holders have been subjected to a bear cycle as both tokens remain range bound and trading within a downward trend despite Friday’s breakout. Both MATIC and UNI belong to a higher tier of cryptocurrencies known as “large caps” which are going through hard times in the current market cycle, that’s why smaller projects are gaining more traction among retail investors, including the Hideaway (HDWY).
u.today
Cardano Founder Talks About "Key Cause" of Market Sell-off, ADA Down 8%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu-Dogecoin-Led Meme Economy Sees 16% Jump in Trading Volumes Amid Market Drop
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB's Most Profitable Staking Is Now Available on This Crypto Exchange
The OKX exchange launched staking SHIB with an annual percentage yield of 12%, which is currently the highest interest rate for Shiba Inu among all centralized crypto exchanges. According to the exchange's press release, deposits will be opened tomorrow. The total blocking period of SHIB will be 90 days, with...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 13
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners
There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Ethereum Merge Causes Bitcoin Dominance Growth, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
After Ethereum's Merge, Arthur Hayes Says This Is The Only Chart That Matters
As reported by U.Today, Ethereum is expected to become deflationary following the Merge upgrade, with its issuance ranging between -0.5% to -4.5%. Declining net daily issuance will increase the cryptocurrency’s scarcity, thus potentially boosting its price. A year ago, Ethereum had its first deflationary day following the implementation of...
u.today
Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Expand to Thousands of Shops Thanks to This Partnership
BigCommerce, a large provider of software for merchants, has entered into a strategic partnership with two crypto payments services, BitPay and CoinPayments. Tens of thousands of companies using BigCommerce services are expected to be able to accept and process crypto transactions as part of the ternary alliance. The implementation of...
u.today
Binance Resumes ETH Withdrawals, Gives Important Update on ETH PoW
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Kulfi Finance First AMA Session on Cardanodaily Sparks Positive Interest From Cardano Community
On August 31st, Kulfi Finance, a fixed rate lending and borrowing project developed by kulfi team, held the project’s first community AMA event on cardanodaily. This AMA was broadcasted live simultaneously on CardanoDaily Telegram community attracting thousands of cardano community members. Kulfi finance is an innovative fixed rate lending...
u.today
Here’s When XRP Will Take Off, BTC Plunges 5% in Minutes, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Urges Getting into Crypto Before Market Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Bitcoin saw its price losing 4.7% of its value in mere minutes, reaching an intraday low of $21,764 on the Bitstamp exchange. Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE), followed suit, trading in lockstep with Bitcoin. The cause of such a swift plunge is Bitcoin’s price action being driven by broader macroeconomic factors; this time, the king crypto dropped together with U.S. stock futures. In August, Bitcoin actually surged together with equities due to cooler-than-expected July inflation data. The new CPI data will likely prompt policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt an even more aggressive monetary policy. Hence, there is no relief in sight for risk-on assets.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Criticizes Ethereum's PoS as Kraken Refuses to Unstake ETH Until Shanghai Upgrade
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz had some words of praise for Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, following the Merge upgrade. Novogratz says that he is in “awe” following the blockchain’s successful transition to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency mogul claims that Ethereum’s big upgrade is a “testament” that a community...
u.today
DOGE, ADA, BTC Plunge as Nomura Predicts 100-Basis-Point Rate Hike
The largest cryptocurrencies have extended their losses, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) slipping to the $20,600 level on the Bitstamp exchange. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), XRP, and other altcoins have been hammered by Bitcoin’s renewed weakness. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrencies dropped sharply lower earlier this Tuesday due...
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Plunged 5% in Minutes
The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has plunged sharply on a worse-than-expected inflation report, losing 4.7% of its value in mere minutes. The crypto king has reached an intraday low of $21,764 on the Bitstamp exchange. Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have...
u.today
Ankr Scores Partnership with ssv.network for Advanced Ether Liquid Staking
The two teams will coordinate their efforts in order to ensure the profitable, secure, seamless and resource-efficient liquid staking of Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency. Ankr has entered into a partnership with ssv.network. Ankr, one of the oldest blockchain infrastructure providers, announced that it partnered with ssv.network, a top-tier distributed validator technology...
Comments / 0