Floods, wildfires, droughts, and other natural disasters are having a devastating impact throughout the United States. To better protect our communities and infrastructure from these increasingly frequent and destructive events, the U.S. needs a coordinated strategy—and we could have one soon, if Congress passes the bipartisan National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy Act (NCARS), S. 3531/H.R. 6461. Here are the top three reasons why lawmakers should do so as soon as possible:

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO