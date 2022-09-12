Read full article on original website
Related
pewtrusts.org
Nontraditional Workers Exhibit High Levels of Financial Literacy
Financial literacy and financial education can help increase retirement security by giving workers the resources they need to make informed investment choices and maximize their returns.1 But for nontraditional workers (sometimes known as contingent, gig, or independent workers)—a group for whom retirement savings is low compared with traditional workers—much less is known about the relationship between financial literacy and retirement security.2.
pewtrusts.org
3 Reasons Congress Should Pass Bill to Improve Disaster Resilience
Floods, wildfires, droughts, and other natural disasters are having a devastating impact throughout the United States. To better protect our communities and infrastructure from these increasingly frequent and destructive events, the U.S. needs a coordinated strategy—and we could have one soon, if Congress passes the bipartisan National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy Act (NCARS), S. 3531/H.R. 6461. Here are the top three reasons why lawmakers should do so as soon as possible:
pewtrusts.org
Strong Federal Leadership Needed to Modernize Public Health
“The United States lacks a national public health system capable of protecting and improving health, advancing health equity every day, and responding effectively to emergencies.”. That’s how the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System characterizes the nation’s failure to protect millions of Americans—not just from COVID-19 but...
Comments / 0