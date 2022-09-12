ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mortgage Loan, Just for Black Borrowers! Offered by the Nation’s Largest Black-Led Mortgage Company

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Comments / 64

Ant G
3d ago

A Mortgage Loan, Just for Black Borrowers! Offered by the Nation’s Largest Black-Led Mortgage Company. or a Mortgage Loan, Just for white Borrowers! Offered by the Nation’s Largest white-Led Mortgage Company. Is this comment the same or is 1 more racist than the other?

Reply
17
ReelPatriot
3d ago

I really have no problem with this .. if they are willing to take the chance on people who normally wouldn’t get a loan from a conventional bank for whatever reasons then it on them if they default and it good for them if they don’t ..

Reply(3)
12
S Cross
3d ago

As it’s been said before, if you can replace any racial designation with another and it sounds like a racist statement, it is.

Reply
13
 

