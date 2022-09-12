ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mother Questioned Following Deaths of 3 Children Found on Brooklyn Shore

By Hurubie Meko
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B07ww_0hs7bnLQ00
Police on the boardwalk at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — Three children died after being found unconscious on the shore at Coney Island Beach on Monday morning and their mother was being questioned, according to police officials.

The 3-month-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were found on the shoreline in Brooklyn by officers responding to a call of an emotionally disturbed woman, Kenneth Corey, the chief of department, said at a news conference Monday morning.

A relative, concerned that the children’s mother may have harmed them, called the Police Department at 1:40 a.m., he said. The call may have been prompted by statements made over the phone by the mother, Corey said.

When officers arrived at an apartment at 3325 Neptune Ave., no one answered the door, he said. However, they met a man inside the building who identified himself as the father of one of the children, Corey said, and the man, also concerned about the children’s welfare, told the officers that he believed that the woman and children were at the boardwalk at Coney Island.

After a 90-minute search, the officers were directed by another 911 call to the boardwalk at Brighton 6th Street and Riegelmann Boardwalk, where they found the 30-year-old woman and other relatives, but not the children.

The woman was barefoot and “soaking wet” when officers found her, Corey said, but it is unknown if she had been in the water or if she was wet from the rain.

“The search now intensified,” Corey said at the news conference.

Officers began searching for the children by air and sea and along the shoreline, he said.

Around 4:40 a.m., officers found the three children unresponsive on the shoreline at West 35th Street, in Coney Island, about 2 miles from where they found their mother. Officers began administering CPR.

The children were taken to Coney Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 1851

Marie
4d ago

This is heartbreaking.. mental illness is real and sadly her kids paid the price for that .. my heart is with their father and his family , they are with the Lord now ❤️🙏🏻

Reply(263)
797
Jenny Thatcher
4d ago

Severe post partum depression and psychosis long-standing and untreated from the older children and the stress of taking care of 3 children became unbearable. How devastating

Reply(168)
328
A
3d ago

Well if mental illness was treated appropriately and not met with stigma and villain-izing - stuff like this would be less likely to happen. And if the underlying causes of mental illness were addressed - maybe this wouldn't be increasingly more common in the US.

Reply(10)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead on the beach near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the children, identified by police as Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children. The mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, was found 90 minutes later, barefoot and soaking wet, 2 miles (3 kilometers) down the boardwalk from the section of Coney Island where she lived. Detectives were trying to question Merdy at the local police precinct house.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 7, 'drowned by mother' at beach near Coney Island along with siblings, 4, and three-month-old: Mother is in custody and hidden behind white sheet as she's wheeled out of police station on a stretcher

Three children have died and their mother is in custody after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island Beach. Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1.40am after a call from a concerned family member at a different location. They reported that they believed Erin...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island Hospital#Brooklyn Shore#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hudson Valley Post

Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident

Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

New York declares a state of emergency over polio

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

NEWARK: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE CLOSES TWO LEVELS OF TERMINAL C AT NEWARK AIRPORT

A scare, flashbacks. anxiety and a flood of emotions ran through travelers arriving and departing from Newark International Airport, terminal C, after two levels were closed as a result of a suspicious package. United Airlines flights coming into Newark were held at their departing airports. We understand over 60 flights were impacted by this scare. Terminal C is open for business as usual at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
The New York Times

The New York Times

285K+
Followers
1K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy