Mother Questioned Following Deaths of 3 Children Found on Brooklyn Shore

Police on the boardwalk at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — Three children died after being found unconscious on the shore at Coney Island Beach on Monday morning and their mother was being questioned, according to police officials.

The 3-month-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were found on the shoreline in Brooklyn by officers responding to a call of an emotionally disturbed woman, Kenneth Corey, the chief of department, said at a news conference Monday morning.

A relative, concerned that the children’s mother may have harmed them, called the Police Department at 1:40 a.m., he said. The call may have been prompted by statements made over the phone by the mother, Corey said.

When officers arrived at an apartment at 3325 Neptune Ave., no one answered the door, he said. However, they met a man inside the building who identified himself as the father of one of the children, Corey said, and the man, also concerned about the children’s welfare, told the officers that he believed that the woman and children were at the boardwalk at Coney Island.

After a 90-minute search, the officers were directed by another 911 call to the boardwalk at Brighton 6th Street and Riegelmann Boardwalk, where they found the 30-year-old woman and other relatives, but not the children.

The woman was barefoot and “soaking wet” when officers found her, Corey said, but it is unknown if she had been in the water or if she was wet from the rain.

“The search now intensified,” Corey said at the news conference.

Officers began searching for the children by air and sea and along the shoreline, he said.

Around 4:40 a.m., officers found the three children unresponsive on the shoreline at West 35th Street, in Coney Island, about 2 miles from where they found their mother. Officers began administering CPR.

The children were taken to Coney Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .