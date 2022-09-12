Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
Brooke County Prosecutor calls for meeting between parties on PRO issue
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The discussion for Deputies in Brooke County schools was tabled at this weeks Board of Education meeting. Tuesday morning the topic was again on the agenda for Brooke County Commissioners. Prosecutor Joe Barki says both parties have language issues in the contracts but he says both parties can agree that they […]
WTRF
Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief. Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years. Drug arrests are up,...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
Circus Saints and Sinners, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, others, present check to children’s hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Representatives of the Circus Saints and Sinners, along with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration and various other organizations presented a $30,000 check to support of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. The money was raised at the second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza held earlier this […]
New COVID boosters are popular in Belmont County, so please call for appointment
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department is getting a lot of requests for the new Bivalent COVID vaccine, and they’ve been giving it out since the moment the FDA approved it. Monkeypox shot available in WV health departments Christine Jenewein, immunization and infection control nurse, says they were able to pre-order the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
McMechen Police Chief Don Dewitt steps down, Chief Robert Shilling to fill the post
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is a new police chief in McMechen. Chief Don Dewitt stepped down from the post he held tonight after 4.5 years. Dewitt tells us that he will miss the comradery, seeing the kids in the morning at the bus stops, but he also says he won’t miss how ugly […]
Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest
DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
Wheeling could be home to a live music series but the city needs your vote
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The possibility of receiving a grant for a free, live music series in Wheeling is right under our noses, but Wheeling Heritage needs your help to make it happen. The Levitt AMP Grant would provide Wheeling with $90,000 over the next three years to produce their own Levitt AMP Outdoor Music […]
Palmer — No name will be released until ID is made
“I cannot release the person’s name until I get a positive ID from the medical examiner,” Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post on Wednesday, holding to previou. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WYTV.com
Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
Metro News
New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
voiceofmotown.com
Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
Neal Brown Voices Frustration, Explains What's Going Wrong
Things are getting a little uncomfortable in Morgantown.
Sobriety checkpoint in Marshall County on Thursday
A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to occur in Marshall County on Thursday. The checkpoint will be on West Virginia State Route 88 near the entrance to Sherrard Middle School. The checkpoint will be held between 6:00 PM and midnight. Motorists wishing to avoid traveling through the checkpoint on West Virginia 88 can drive around the […]
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
Comments / 0