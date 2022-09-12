ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, WV

wfxrtv.com

New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia. Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants. The project...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief. Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years. Drug arrests are up,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Circus Saints and Sinners, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, others, present check to children’s hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Representatives of the Circus Saints and Sinners, along with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration and various other organizations presented a $30,000 check to support of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. The money was raised at the second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza held earlier this […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest

DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WYTV.com

Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Metro News

New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WESTOVER, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety checkpoint in Marshall County on Thursday

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to occur in Marshall County on Thursday. The checkpoint will be on West Virginia State Route 88 near the entrance to Sherrard Middle School. The checkpoint will be held between 6:00 PM and midnight. Motorists wishing to avoid traveling through the checkpoint on West Virginia 88 can drive around the […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

