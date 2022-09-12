ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adobe Will Acquire Competitor Figma for $20 Billion in One of the Largest Software Deals in History

Software giant Adobe today (Sept. 15) announced it will acquire Figma, a Silicon Valley design software firm and a competitor, for $20 billion in cash and stock. The announcement came as dealmaking slows down significantly in the tech world this year. The deal is the largest software merger since Salesforce acquired Slack for $28 billion last year and one of the largest in recent years.
Jessica Coen, Former Editor of Mashable and Jezebel, Joins Media Startup The News Movement

Jessica Coen, who served on the executive teams at multiple media companies, will join The News Movement as the U.S. executive editor, the company announced today (Sept. 14). The News Movement is a startup publishing video and audio journalism on social platforms. The company began publishing in the U.K. last year, and it will launch in the U.S. this October.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
