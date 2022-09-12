Read full article on original website
Observer
Adobe Will Acquire Competitor Figma for $20 Billion in One of the Largest Software Deals in History
Software giant Adobe today (Sept. 15) announced it will acquire Figma, a Silicon Valley design software firm and a competitor, for $20 billion in cash and stock. The announcement came as dealmaking slows down significantly in the tech world this year. The deal is the largest software merger since Salesforce acquired Slack for $28 billion last year and one of the largest in recent years.
Observer
Whistleblower Peiter Zatko Says Twitter’s Data Security Is 10 Years Behind Industry Standards
Twitter’s data security practices are at least a decade behind industry standards and the company’s leadership doesn’t seem willing to put in the necessary effort to improve its defenses, Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, told lawmakers during a congressional hearing today (Sept. 13). Zatko,...
Observer
Jessica Coen, Former Editor of Mashable and Jezebel, Joins Media Startup The News Movement
Jessica Coen, who served on the executive teams at multiple media companies, will join The News Movement as the U.S. executive editor, the company announced today (Sept. 14). The News Movement is a startup publishing video and audio journalism on social platforms. The company began publishing in the U.K. last year, and it will launch in the U.S. this October.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Rising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Skyrocketing energy bills will likely force European telecoms operators to delay plans for 5G rollout, the head of Vodafone Italian operations said on Friday.
