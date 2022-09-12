Read full article on original website
Dan + Shay’s ‘You’ Shows the Duo at Their Bubbly, Harmony-Laden, Romantic Best [Listen]
If there's a criticism to be held for Dan + Shay's newest single, "You," it's the fact that the song doesn't represent a huge step in any new direction for the country duo. Its lyrics describe a smitten, rock-solid relationship that's sure to stand the test of time — familiar subject matter for the singers behind "Speechless," "From the Ground Up" and "10,000 Hours."
Kim Ware and the Good Graces Expand Their Horizons With ‘Palisade Peaches’ [LISTEN]
Hearty road warriors The Good Graces — a shifting collective lead by Kim Ware — reconcile their past, present, and future on their upcoming album Ready, out Sept. 16 on Fort Lowell Records. The band's new song, "Palisade Peaches," channels grief and nostalgia into a smooth, '90s college radio-style track.
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps Share ‘Angel Band’ Ahead of Inspired New Album [LISTEN]
Tyler Childers is back with an ambitious and unique new project. On Sept. 30, the celebrated singer-songwriter will release Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, a brand new album featuring eight new songs presented in three parts. These three chapters — titled Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise — supply...
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon
Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'
Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
Chapel Hart Show Their ‘American Pride’ During Emotional ‘AGT’ Performance [Watch]
Chapel Hart returned to the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), performing a patriotic song titled "American Pride" that showed a completely different side to their music. The rising country trio treated the judges and fans in attendance to a mid-tempo ballad that pays homage to...
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Is Engaged: ‘Overwhelmingly Thankful, Excited and Thrilled’
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are preparing to welcome a new son-in-law into the family. Their oldest daughter, 32-year-old Mattie Jackson Selecman, got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Smith during a recent birthday trip to Palm Beach, Fla. "Came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man's...
Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress
Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
Tiera Kennedy Tributes Shania Twain at the ACM Honors — While Wearing Her Earrings [Exclusive]
An outfit mishap at the ACM Honors led to a special moment — and very memorable Ryman debut — for rising artist Tiera Kennedy, who helped tribute special honoree Shania Twain at the show with a performance of Twain's 1998 hit, "From This Moment On." Kennedy showed up...
Kane Brown Shares a Preview of ‘Thank God,’ His Romantic New Duet With His Wife Katelyn [Watch]
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have a love story that's the stuff of country music fairy tales, and now they're teaming up in the studio, too: Brown's upcoming Different Man album features a long-awaited, much-requested duet with his wife. Brown posted a first clip of the new song on...
Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson Deliver an Impromptu ‘New York State of Mind’ Duet [Watch]
Two vocal titans came together on a recent episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, as show host Kelly Clarkson and star guest Garth Brooks teamed up for an impromptu duet performance of Billy Joel's 1976 classic, "New York State of Mind." The season premiere episode aired Monday, Sept. 12. In...
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’
Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
2022 CMA Awards: The Nominees List
The Country Music Association announced nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday morning (Sept. 9). Newcomer Lainey Wilson earned six nominations has become the fourth country artist in history to earn six nominations in their first year on the CMA ballot. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and hit...
Jonathan Terrell Invites You to His ‘Place Out Back’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Seasoned singer-songwriter Jonathan Terrell keeps the honky-tonk close to home — in more ways than one — in his infectious new song "Place Out Back," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Sept. 8). The track's galloping groove, anchored by electric guitar and cleverly-layered auxiliary accompaniment, echoes...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Craig Morgan Recounts How His Song ‘Almost Home’ Saved a Fan’s Life
Craig Morgan has no shortage of captivating life stories: From his career as a country star and Grand Ole Opry member, to his time as a military service member, to his recent stint on survival reality TV show Beyond the Edge, Morgan's life has been replete with adventure, and he's sharing those stories — many for the first time — in his upcoming new memoir, God, Family, Country.
