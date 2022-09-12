Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Young Black voters in Texas weigh in on critical race theory attacks
Trymaine Lee joins Morning Joe to preview a new town hall discussion from Texas Southern University on the power of the Black vote.Sept. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
MAGA threat ‘like crazy uncle you've kept in basement running the show’ expert says after Lindell cell phone seizure
At a Hardees drive-through in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, the FBI seized the cell phone of pillow-manufacturer-turned-election-conspiracy-theorist Mike Lindell, as the FBI investigates alleged crimes committed in support of Donald Trump and the Big Lie. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the rise of MAGA extremism in the Republican Party.Sept. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities
California will cover the cost to install solar if you live in San Jose. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. People in San Jose are Pursuing a New Degree Online. Kachava /. SPONSORED. Hands Down! The World's Healthiest Breakfast.
MSNBC
Mastriano ‘wants total abortion ban, to turn back clock for LGBTQ folks’ PA St. Rep. Kenyatta says
Pennsylvania gets to choose between Democratic State Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican State Senator, and religious extremist, Doug Mastriano in that state's governor race. The winner will have incredible power because Pennsylvania's governor gets to choose the state’s top election official overseeing the 2024 presidential election. On Wednesday, Agenda PAC -- a new, national political action committee focused on beating anti-LGBTQ politicians -- released its first ad slamming Mastriano. Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who chairs the board for Agenda PAC, joins Joy Reid to discuss this critical election.Sept. 15, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 9/14/22
Jackson, Mississippi residents remain under boiling water advisory in the midst of a water crisis. Former NFL star Brett Favre and former Governor Phil Bryant are caught up in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. Judge Aileen Cannon has until tomorrow to decide on a motion from the Justice Department, otherwise federal prosecutors have said they will seek an appeal from the 11th Circuit. Inflation ticks up as unemployment stays low. Donald Trump and the GOP are making one Capitol rioter become a MAGA martyr. GOP candidates try to hide their election denials before the November Midterm Elections.
MSNBC
Claire McCaskill: Mike Lindell got a little piece of law yesterday
California will cover the cost to install solar if you live in San Jose. Uncovered: Amazon Left Scrambling As Shoppers Find Out About Secret Deals. A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might Imagine. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds.
MSNBC
Montana Still Reeling GOP-Led Covid Policies
At the start of the pandemic, Montana fared better than average when it came to Covid deaths per capita. Then, a Republican became governor, safety measures were pushed aside and hospitals were pushed to the brink. A local nurse, Vicky Rae Byrd, joins Mehdi to discuss this preventable American tragedy.Sept. 14, 2022.
Comments / 0