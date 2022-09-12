ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Remembering a gentle company man, Steve Brandon

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3j5c_0hs7RrLA00 The longtime Portland Tribune sports editor died Sept. 9 at age 68; he was a devoted newspaperman.

"Well … shoot."

Steve Brandon, an original member of the Portland Tribune staff and longtime staple of the city's sports scene, would never get too high or too low when dealing with his job.

"Well … shoot," he would say. "We'll make it work."

And you knew he would confidently lead the way in taking care of things — with a smile, talent, positivity and the gentle and sweet demeanor befitting somebody who enjoyed his position in life. Anybody who met Steve couldn't forget him. And, a lot of people knew Steve, and liked him.

Steve Brandon was the type of person you wanted to be around.

So, now we have to deal with life without him. The former Tribune sports editor (2001-20), died Friday, Sept. 9, from an apparent heart attack. It stunned me and others who knew him. Steve was 68, and he was working as a part-time sports reporter at the Polk County Itemizer-Observer in Dallas. He was somebody who was always there, always dependable, always enthusiastic and always willing to share any and all institutional knowledge.

In the same week the world lost Queen Elizabeth II, we lost part of Portland sports journalism royalty.

A native Portlander who attended Cleveland High School and Portland State University, Steve started in journalism as a high school student more than 50 years ago, and his career took off with the Oregon Journal (starting in 1976) and The Oregonian. He wrote about every subject possible, including the Trail Blazers, developing a reputation as one of the steadiest, most complete and fair writers around.

Steve exemplified hard work. No wonder he adored the late, great Arnold Palmer, the working man's golfer.

I'm proud to say I worked with Steve for 20 years, and while the stories abound, it's more the person that I will miss dearly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hs7RrLA00

Yours truly had about a three-hour conversation with him about moving from The O to the Trib; I recall having Steve go through all the details of such a move, always such a curious fellow. Once on board, Steve cared about the Tribune. He cared about the newspaper, the content, the image, the people he worked with — me, Kerry Eggers, Dwight Jaynes and many others throughout the years. It wasn't just a job for Steve, it was a major part of his life. Perhaps he was a workaholic, but in a good way. He took ownership, a special trait for an employee who only wanted the best for the company.

Steve used to lament the online and social media aspects of journalism, not because he wouldn't accept it as a new part of the business, but he loved putting out the physical product, the newspaper. It was special to him, every story, every issue, in an evolving digital world. He knew the responsibility that came with being a reporter and editor and took it seriously.

Thousands of our stories went through Steve's computer — Portland preps, colleges, Winterhawks, Trail Blazers, Ducks, Beavers, Pilots, Vikings, Timbers and Thorns, golf, auto racing, you name it. Steve would oversee operations, but also wrote stories that needed to be done, and some that just should be written.

I never saw Steve more invested than when an accident took the life of former Cleveland High and University of Oregon tennis player Alex Rovello. He knew Alex, and the young man's death hit the Brandon family and Cleveland community hard. It was one of the stories at the intersection of life and news and emotional impact. It was beautiful writing, a wonderful tribute to a tennis champion. It's like he wrote it with tears in his eyes.

Another indelible memory: A snowstorm hit Portland in December 2008, dumping a massive amount of snow and Steve convinced a co-worker with a four-wheel-drive truck (me) to venture into unplowed Southeast Portland to pick him up and bring him to the office. There was work to do. It was one of those times that was just … fun.

By the way, anybody who didn't think it was physically possible for one person to carry four bags — a computer bag, a couple bags of files and paperwork and another with health supplements — at one time, never met the extraordinary Mr. Brandon.

This was a person who did what needed to be done. Working with Dwight and Kerry and others, Steve was instrumental in bringing back the Oregon Sports Awards. He was committed to helping the Portland Interscholastic League Hall of Fame every year — Steve cherished the Portland of old.

Celebrating, honoring and informing about athletes, coaches and other sports people — classic Steve Brandon.

Upon hearing of Steve's death, another former Tribune writer, Jeff Smith, found and posted to social media the story about Steve's hiring at the Itemizer-Observer. It was surreal to read.

"I'm convinced the athletes don't realize how important high school sports — just like music, drama, speech and other extracurricular activities — are to a community's well-being. And how much entertainment they provide. And how many memories they create for everyone," he said in the Itemizer-Observer story. "It truly is about so much more than wins and losses. You appreciate that a lot more as the years go by, and I hope today's athletes will look back fondly on their experiences, too."

The Oregon Ducks played Auburn for the national championship in January 2011 in Phoenix. There we were — me, Stephen Alexander, Kerry, Steve and photographers Jaime Valdez and Christopher Onstott — ready to cover one of the biggest events in the state's sports history.

And, two nights before the game, Steve had a heart attack. We rushed him to the hospital — Onstott driving through Scottsdale like Mario Andretti — and Stephen, Jaime and I comforting Steve. Doctors took care of him. I remember kissing Steve on the forehead.

The next day, we visited Steve. He was lying in a hospital bed, lamenting not being able to attend the big game. At the same time — smiling and joking, happy to have people around him, including daughter Shasta Williams.

Steve is survived by his wife, Carol, kids and grandkids, many relatives and a long list of people he met through one of the loves of his life, sports journalism. For me, I couldn't have been surrounded by better people at the Tribune with Steve and, for the past several years, Paul Danzer.

In a Facebook post once, I called Steve one of the best sports editors in the country. Hard to quantify, but we in the business know things. He was the whole package. He just cared, you know?

Those of us at the Tribune and others who have crossed paths with Steve will look back fondly at our association with him.

"Well … shoot."

Steve Brandon is gone.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon

The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless livesThe text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. But, I...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

New CEO Marilyn Clint was born to be a Rose Festival champion

She had been chief operating officer for many years, and assumes position vacated by Jeff Curtis.The roots of Marilyn Clint's lifelong love for the Rose Festival grew even before she watched her first parade. Actually, Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and "like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born my older sister was a junior princess." Then, another twist of fate happened to Clint in...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers at Columbus Crew: How to watch; what to watch for

The Timbers hit the road Sunday for a morning battle between two clubs looking to enhance MLS playoff chances.Portland's trip to Columbus on Sunday will have an old-home feel for Diego Chara, who will be opposite former teammate Darlington Nagbe in midfield and former coach Caleb Porter on the Columbus bench. HOW TO WATCH When: 10 a.m. PT Sunday Where: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio. TV: ESPN Radio: 750 AM WHAT TO WATCH FOR The Timbers have ridden opportunistic offense, structured defending and some great goalkeeper play from Aljaz Ivacic to four consecutive one-goal wins — a surge that has lifted...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, OR
City
Phoenix, OR
Portland, OR
Obituaries
Portland Tribune

Kate Birdsall to speak in Milwaukie on Sept. 22

Oak Grove memoir author transitioned from male to female at the age of 65 after moving to Portland.Kate Birdsall never wanted to be a famous author, nor did she expect to be in a movie about her life, but she has written a memoir, "In Between," and starred in "Strictly for the Birds," based on the book. Birdsall, who transitioned from male to female at age 65, said she just wanted to get her story out and tell a hopeful tale. And she will share that story on Sept. 22 at Milwaukie's Ledding Library. An Oak Grove resident, Birdsall said...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City ballot travels 12,000 miles for mayoral vote

Exchange student temporarily living in Italy makes her choice in special election.A resident of Oregon City felt it was so important to vote in the special Aug. 23 mayoral election that she asked her father to bring her ballot to her in Europe, where she's an exchange student. A resident of the McLoughlin neighborhood and Reed College student who is studying language in Italy, she asked Pamplin Media Group not to print her name out of privacy concerns. But she agreed to answer questions from a news reporter about why she thinks there should be no excuse for people not...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland nonprofit receives $7.7 million from MacKenzie Scott

Friends of the Children aims to expand mentorships with historic donation from e-commerce fortune.Portland nonprofit Friends of the Children has received a $7.7 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The sizable donation — the single largest gift ever received by the Portland chapter — was part of a $44 million gift to Friends of the Children's Portland-based national network, which includes 26 chapters. Friends of the Children is a national youth mentoring program that pays professional mentors, called Friends, to be part of a child's life for 12 or more years. It's the only national program that relies on paid,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Past Lives makerspace party is on

New venue friendly to ex-cons opens Sept. 24 in an old printing warehouse on east side. {obj:65815:Past Lives,} the makerspace that is friendly to the formerly incarcerated, celebrates its new space at 2808 S.E. Ninth Ave near the Ross Island Bridge on Sept. 24, with two events. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there is an invitation-only Design Showcase with demos of Past Lives' manufacturing and fabrication capabilities. RSVP HYPERLINK "mailto:Marketing@pastlives.space" Marketing@pastlives.space. From 5 to 10 p.m is the grand opening, which welcomes the general public. It includes live music, art demonstrations, a gallery opening, food and drinks, a makers market and kids activities until 8 pm. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Portland Tribune

Opt-outs for psilocybin plan to be on many ballots Nov. 8

Except for Clackamas County and five cities, metro area voters will not decide bans or pauses from 2020 measure.Many Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether their counties or cities will ban or delay approval of places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health treatment. But with the exception of Clackamas County and a handful of small communities, most metro area voters will not decide such measures. The opt-out elections are permitted under terms of the 2020 statewide initiative, known as Measure 109, that sets up a state program for licensed cultivation and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Public asked to help confirm identity of deceased Vancouver man

James Zephyrus Smith is believed to have lived in the Hillsboro area for a time but changed his name. Police are asking for the public's help confirming the identity of a Vancouver, Washington, man who they believe once lived in Hillsboro. According to a press release from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, a 68-year-old man was found dead in his Vancouver home on Aug. 6. He is believed to be James Zephyrus Smith, but the office "needs help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity." The medical examiner believes the deceased was born...
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional housing complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro program, but state rent aid has run out.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are being evicted after rental assistance funding has ended from the state of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 News they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Joseph Gallivan's picks: Portland arts listings, through November

It is a list of shows with links, and we will continue to add events throughout the month.Here are some events on the mind of Pamplin Media Group writer Joseph Gallivan with links for more information: STAGE • "tick, tick … BOOM!," Portland Center Stage, The Armory, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Sept. 18 www.pcs.org • "Home/Land," Hand2Mouth/Begat/Wax Factory, Zidell Yards, daily through Sept. 18 www.facebook.com/events615552973496893/615552990163558 • Time-Based Art Festival, various artists and venues, through Sept. 18 www.pica.org • "Diamonds and Frogs: A Play in Movement," The Steep and Thorny thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com/ • "Lumen Odyssey," Imago Theatre, through Sept. 17 www.imagotheatre.com/lumen.html A D...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Man#Portland State University#Portland Tribune#Cleveland High School
Lake Oswego Review

Two tied for lead halfway through LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic

Ace by Caroline Inglis a highlight of Friday's second round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.Lilia Vu and Esther Henseleit both got off to fast starts in the second round of the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic on Friday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. And Vu and Henseleit enter Saturday's third round tied for the lead at 10 under par midway through the 51st edition of the tournament. The Friday highlight was provide by Caroline Inglis, who hit her first hole-in-one as a professional. The Columbia Edgewater member aced the par-3 13th hole from 143 yards with an 8-iron. A D V...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!

The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Reynolds football's Dre'Quan Williams just wants to run

After 2021-ending ACL tear, the Raiders' star running back is focused on making most of his swan song.He knew something was wrong the moment he hit the ground, but it was another week before he truly understood the severity of what had happened. It was a showdown against the eventual state champs, Central Catholic, in the third game of the year on homecoming night. Reynolds was moving the ball thanks to the legs of power back Dre'Quan Williams, a then junior bruiser who was well on his way to a decorated year. Then came the tackle that derailed...
TROUTDALE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Portland Tribune

Oregon City to re-create history, feature wines and ciders

Downtown association hosts events in September to celebrate Oregon Trail Game 5K, then the wine walk is plannedNow that cooler weather is here, it's time for two of the Downtown Oregon City Association's most popular events to return. First up is the Seventh Annual Oregon Trail Game 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sept. 17. Next, the Fall Wine & Cider Walk is planned for Sept. 22. Oregon Trail 5K Based on the classic 1980s computer game, the Oregon Trail Game 5K is a fun, yet challenging course through historic Downtown Oregon City. The 5K run has a simple premise...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors

The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Barlow football routs Gresham 40-14 in 54th all-time meeting

Bruins juniors Jett Fay, Elijah Greenup lead scoring burst as Barlow celebrates first win of 2022 with rivalry routWith his crosstown rivals threatening to score a tying touchdown, Barlow's junior quarterback stepped under center and led his team on a methodical drive. Emotions were running hot with 7 minutes left in the first half as Barlow football hosted Gresham. Though the Bruins held a 14-7 lead, there were chippy fouls and silly turnovers plaguing the proceedings, and the Gophers were threatening to tie the game and throw everything into disarray. That is when Barlow's Jett Fay stepped up and...
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon's rent increase cap is 14.6% for 2023

Housing and tenant advocates worry about new wave of evictions; landlords say increases are not automatic.A new cap of 14.6% for Oregon rent increases in 2023 has prompted housing advocates to raise concerns about a wave of evictions and landlords to urge calm about the future. The 2023 cap was announced by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, which calculates the cap under Oregon's 2019 rent stabilization law. The cap is essentially the west Consumer Price Index — the 12-month average is 7.6% — plus 7%. Previous caps were 9.9% in 2020 and 2022, and 9.2% in 2021. Landlords...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy