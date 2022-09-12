Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident", a semi-official news agency reported, and denied accusations of mistreatment that fuelled a third day of protests against the authorities. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her...
US News and World Report
DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests persisted on Sunday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules. Amini, 22, died on Friday after falling into a coma following...
US News and World Report
Nigerian Students Protest Lecturers Strike, Block Lagos Traffic
LAGOS (Reuters) - Hundreds of students blocked the main airport road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday to protest against the disruption to classes caused by a lecturers' strike that has been going on for more than seven months. Strikes over pay by public university lecturers are common in...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Court Quashes Terrorism Charges Against Former PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -A Pakistan high court on Monday quashed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyers said, a relief for the former cricket star who has faced a spate of legal woes since being ousted from office. The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism...
US News and World Report
Thousands March in Turkey to Demand Ban on LGBTQ Groups
ISTANBUL (AP) — An anti-LGBTQ group marched Sunday in Istanbul, demanding that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned, in the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey. Several thousand people joined the demonstration dubbed “The Big Family Gathering.” Kursat Mican, a speaker for the organizers, said they...
