Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar
Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
VIDEO: Wild Hogs Have Pool Party At Alabama Family’s Home
I know, you are thinking "only in alabama". It crossed my mind as well, but, it's a fact. These dang hogs are out of control in Alabama in the last couple of years. A family in Alabama came outside only to find a hog going for a swim in their pool.
Watch Out: Alabama Fire Ants Are Pure Evil And Will Attack You
I have SO much to say about these little pieces of pure evil ... I’m gonna try to behave but I’m really ticked off. I truly believe that these fire ants are soldiers for the Devil. And let me tell you they are completing their assignment something fierce.
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found
ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV. Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
Alabama man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Kay Ivey Bets BBQ and Beer on Bama in Wager with Texas Governor
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey may be a lifelong Auburn fan, but she'll be rooting for the Crimson Tide Saturday after betting beer and barbeque in a friendly wager with Texas' governor on social media Friday. As any football fan already knows, Bama travels to Austin this weekend for a much-anticipated...
HILLBILLY HEADLINE: Florida Man Straps Huge Gator To His SUV
Lord yes, this is why I love the south. This is something you could easily see, RIGHT HERE IN ALABAMA, let's be honest. Commuters headed down the interstate in Florida, had to do a double-take after seeing an SUV with a GATOR on the rear. That's right, a gator attached...
Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022
It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch
HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order activating Florida National Guard to assist Department of Corrections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order 22-213, activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis, according to a press release from Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for Governor DeSantis.
Dollar General Forced To Close Stores Due To Dangerous Conditions
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. But now stores across the country are being forced to close because of fire violations. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In some cases, it's less than an eighth of a mile.
Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway
Drivers headed down I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered a uniquely Florida sight — an appropriately named 'tail-gator.'
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
