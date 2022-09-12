ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSB Radio

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV. Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
Alt 101.7

Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022

It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
CBS 42

11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
First Coast News

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order activating Florida National Guard to assist Department of Corrections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive order 22-213, activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis, according to a press release from Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for Governor DeSantis.
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
