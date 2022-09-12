Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Allegheny Co.

Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Allegheny County Health Department puts residents on notice after citing local restaurant
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department put a consumer alert sticker on the front door of Ragtime Pizza in Duquesne after inspectors found inches of grease, water and fecal matter on the basement floor. “By the time you have fecal matter on the floor, it’s been...
pghcitypaper.com
County Council to investigate possible wrongdoing underlying tax assessment verdict
Allegheny County Council President Pat Catena says he’s forming a special committee to investigate possible wrongdoing underpinning a recent legal ruling which some are predicting will cause economic distress for the county, as well as local municipalities and school districts. The lawsuit in question wrapped up Sept. 2, with...
Parents react to North Allegheny School Board decision to eliminate all library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Flipping through a paper book may seem old-fashioned. “Our children are born in the age of technology,” said parent Jennie Leonard. Leonard fears that this reliance is leading to the school board’s move to eliminate all North Allegheny library secretary positions. “I was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Cleaning up and cracking down
Laurel: To preserving natural beauty. Southwestern Pennsylvania is defined as much by its water as it traditionally has been by its industry. However, the area’s rivers have both accommodated the businesses that built up around them and been negatively impacted by that development over the years. Reversing the pollution...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home
Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
Community members, businesses outraged by ‘oil and chips’ work on busy roads
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Business owners and community members along Babcock Boulevard and surrounding roadways are outraged by the results of sealing work recently completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “This is like Armageddon. Something went wrong,” said Millvale resident Kristen Seiler. “I feel like I’m living in...
Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County
About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam banned from, then reinstated to Airbnb
Bethany Hallam was just about finished planning her late October birthday vacation to watch the Steelers play in Miami, then travel to North Carolina for the Pitt-UNC game, and then finish in Philadelphia to see the Steelers take on the Eagles. “It’s like my dream birthday trip,” said Hallam, who,...
Police at odds with progressive district judges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, police and district justices have worked in tandem, but more recently they've been at war. A group of progressive district justices is making waves and the police are crying foul.The progressive district justices champion criminal justice reform, taking aim at things like cash bail and incarceration before conviction. They ran on platforms of making the system fairer to poor people but police say they're actually putting the public at risk by not signing warrants, dropping charges and letting dangerous criminals back on the street, never to be seen again. The most notable of the group is...
butlerradio.com
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
Get Marty: City of Pittsburgh starts cleanup of troubled "wall" downtown
Our bright yellow bridges downtown have become a symbol of pride for people in the City of Pittsburgh but the promenade that lines them has been a scourge for crime,
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
Sewickley officials delay taking action on parish demolition request
Sewickley officials want a structural study done on a historic district property before possibly authorizing its demolition. Council tabled action at its Sept. 13 meeting on a recommendation by the borough’s historic review commission to deny a demolition request from the the Divine Redeemer Parish. Parish officials want to...
wccsradio.com
HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR
In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PennDOT sets job fairs for Westmoreland, 3 neighboring counties
PennDOT has scheduled four career fairs as it looks to hire winter maintenance workers in as many counties and to fill permanent commercial driver’s license operator and maintenance positions in Westmoreland and Washington counties. Each fair is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the respective county’s PennDOT...
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
