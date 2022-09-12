ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

newsfromthestates.com

Key Texas industries could face bottlenecks over railroad labor dispute

The Union Pacific Englewood rail yard in Houston. Rail workers have threatened a national strike to begin Thursday night, which could have far-reaching impacts in Texas. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters

A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies

Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Some eligible Latino voters in Idaho navigate an unfamiliar space upon Election Day

Voters cast their ballots at Fairmont Junior High during the Idaho Primary on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Editor’s note: This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Para leer esta historia en español, haga clic aquí.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending | Opinion

SCI-Cambridge Springs (Screen Capture source Department of Corrections- https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Cambridge-Springs…). Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan

Nearly 650 geographic features on federal land were officially renamed on Sept. 8, 2022, the final step in removing a derogatory and sexist slur from federal lands. | U.S Geological Survey. Thirty-two lakes, streams and other federal geographic areas in Michigan have been formally renamed, after the U.S. Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight

Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Sports Betting#Chiefs#Kansas Speedway#Missourians#The Kansas Lottery#Kansas Reflector
newsfromthestates.com

Native voters worried they won’t have a say in the midterm election

Volunteers with Northeast Arizona Native Democrats talk with potential Native voters in Window Rock, Arizona, about the congressional and legislative map redistricting. Photo courtesy Northeast Arizona Native Democrats. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built

Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Interior Department officially removes Native American slur from 28 Colorado sites

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, right, visit Castner Range National Monument in Texas on March 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Interior Department/Public domain) The U.S. Department of Interior has officially approved 28 replacement names for geographical features in Colorado that formerly used...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee

Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

