Key Texas industries could face bottlenecks over railroad labor dispute
The Union Pacific Englewood rail yard in Houston. Rail workers have threatened a national strike to begin Thursday night, which could have far-reaching impacts in Texas. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters
A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement...
Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Lansing on May 3, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue photo/Susan J. Demas illustration. It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in...
Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law
A polling location sign sits outside of Schlafly Library in St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2022 during the special municipal election (Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent). The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said...
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Members or a work group that's been discussing public defense reforms include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged...
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native...
Some eligible Latino voters in Idaho navigate an unfamiliar space upon Election Day
Voters cast their ballots at Fairmont Junior High during the Idaho Primary on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Editor’s note: This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Para leer esta historia en español, haga clic aquí.
Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending | Opinion
SCI-Cambridge Springs (Screen Capture source Department of Corrections- https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Cambridge-Springs…). Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs...
Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan
Nearly 650 geographic features on federal land were officially renamed on Sept. 8, 2022, the final step in removing a derogatory and sexist slur from federal lands. | U.S Geological Survey. Thirty-two lakes, streams and other federal geographic areas in Michigan have been formally renamed, after the U.S. Department of...
Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight
Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say
The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
Like democracy, election workers are under assault with many fearing for the future
Election workers are facing attacks in Michigan and across the country. | Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. They are considered “essential” to ensuring the success of elections, and...
Native voters worried they won’t have a say in the midterm election
Volunteers with Northeast Arizona Native Democrats talk with potential Native voters in Window Rock, Arizona, about the congressional and legislative map redistricting. Photo courtesy Northeast Arizona Native Democrats. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats...
Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built
Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
An investment company based in Orem, Utah, called Havenpark Communities purchased Oak Crest mobile home park in Coeur d'Alene a little over a year ago, and rising rents prompted 34 residents to reach out to the Idaho Capital Sun anonymously about the difficulty of paying for those increases. (Courtesy photo)
Interior Department officially removes Native American slur from 28 Colorado sites
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, right, visit Castner Range National Monument in Texas on March 26, 2022. (Courtesy of Interior Department/Public domain) The U.S. Department of Interior has officially approved 28 replacement names for geographical features in Colorado that formerly used...
The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate
Greater Georgia, a organization founded in 2021 by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler to promote conservive candidates, has targeted Hispanic voters with roundtable discussions and events like a July 28 voter registration drive at a Supermercado in DeKalb County. Photo by Greater Georgia Action. Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are...
In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee
Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
