Bronx, NY

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
The Braves will be even better in 2023

The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
NFL
The Dodgers Have Activated A Key Bullpen Arm

With the NL West title secured, the Los Angeles Dodgers can now focus on preparing for the postseason. It’s been a long season in terms of injuries. But through it all, the Dodgers have emerged victorious in the NL West after a dominant season. Injuries took out key players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports
Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?

Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
QUEENS, NY
Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
MLB
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday

Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tigers Fans Are Given An Unfortunate Reminder

The Detroit Tigers had themselves a busy offseason, making some serious marquee additions with the signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and the trade that landed them Austin Meadows. It looked like this could be special season in the Motor City, with Miguel Cabrera chasing 3,000 hits. Unfortunately, none...
DETROIT, MI
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
BRONX, NY
Tuesday was a great day for the Braves

Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
MLB
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Aaron Judge blasts 2 HRs as Yankees edge Red Sox in 10th

Gleyber Torres hit a two-out, bases-clearing double in the 10th inning after Aaron Judge homered twice to help the visiting New York Yankees down the rival Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Yankees (86-56) took three walks (one intentionally) against Boston reliever Jeurys Familia (2-3) to set up...
BOSTON, MA
Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter

The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
BOSTON, MA
Michael Kay: If Yankees don't up Aaron Judge offer by at least $100M, he 'won't be here'

Aaron Judge may be on the verge of not only becoming the first New York Yankees player to capture the AL MVP award in 15 years, but breaking the franchise (and AL) single-season home run record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961 as well. Despite some bumps in the second half, the Yankees appear to be a good bet to capture their first AL East crown in three years (and only second the last decade), as they enter Wednesday with a six-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
BRONX, NY
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs

Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

