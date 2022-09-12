Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo & David Benavidez’s “resumes are a joke” says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn lashed out at David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo today when told that the fans would prefer to see Canelo Alvarez fight them than 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin at this point. Golovkin is a good fighter, but he’s not viewed as having much of a chance of...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
BoxingNews24.com
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin: “Why did [Canelo] wait 4 years” to fight?
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez waited four years to finally face him because he didn’t want it after their second fight in 2018. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) feels that Canelo is only doing it now because it’s the last fight on his...
BoxingNews24.com
Three Mega-Fights to Conclude 2022
By Justin Estuart: In the sport of boxing, certain fights can get materialized, but mega-fights do not come very often. Above all, super fights, including Canelo-GGG III, Spence-Crawford, and Fury-Joshua look to be all lined up during the fourth quarter of 2022. Let’s break down these three mega-fights. Canelo-GGG...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight
By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?
By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
Joyce v Parker – Ways to Watch on BT Sport Box Office
Joyce v Parker is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 in the UK. On Saturday 24th September, boxing fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce and Joseph Parker, the number one and number two ranked boxers in the WBO rankings, respectively. The winner of this can’t-miss box office clash will claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight
By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Sebastian Fundora takes stay-busy fight against Carlos Ocampo on Oct.8th on Showtime
By Dan Ambrose: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora takes a stay-busy fight against former Errol Spence Jr. knockout victim Carlos Ocampo on October 8th on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) is keeping busy while...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo says he wanted Bivol rematch but contracted to Golovkin
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez says he’d planned on fighting an immediate rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September, but he had to take the Gennadiy Golovkin contest instead because he was under contract to face him next. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) revealed that he still...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua in the gym training for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua is already in the gym training for his mega-fight against Tyson Fury on December 3rd in Cardiff. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) accepted all terms this week for a clash against WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), and he’s now got little time to train before meeting up with ‘The Gypsy King’ on December 3rd.
