Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar
Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
VIDEO: Wild Hogs Have Pool Party At Alabama Family’s Home
I know, you are thinking "only in alabama". It crossed my mind as well, but, it's a fact. These dang hogs are out of control in Alabama in the last couple of years. A family in Alabama came outside only to find a hog going for a swim in their pool.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Watch Out: Alabama Fire Ants Are Pure Evil And Will Attack You
I have SO much to say about these little pieces of pure evil ... I’m gonna try to behave but I’m really ticked off. I truly believe that these fire ants are soldiers for the Devil. And let me tell you they are completing their assignment something fierce.
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
HILLBILLY HEADLINE: Florida Man Straps Huge Gator To His SUV
Lord yes, this is why I love the south. This is something you could easily see, RIGHT HERE IN ALABAMA, let's be honest. Commuters headed down the interstate in Florida, had to do a double-take after seeing an SUV with a GATOR on the rear. That's right, a gator attached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dollar General Forced To Close Stores Due To Dangerous Conditions
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. But now stores across the country are being forced to close because of fire violations. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In some cases, it's less than an eighth of a mile.
VIDEO: Beautiful Alabama Girl Goes Viral With Opinion On Andrew Tate
Well, Alabama is ruling TikTok this year. The newest star is a gorgeous girl from, of course, Alabama (where else?) is going viral with a new video all over social media. I guess the pretty little Alabama girl has, misogynistic, as some call him, Andrew Tate to thank for the attention.
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0