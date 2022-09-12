Read full article on original website
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
Cops ID Killer In 1983 Cold Case Of Northern California Woman Found Floating In River
Authorities in California believe they’ve cracked the case of a restaurant owner found dead nearly 40 years ago. Joette Marie Smith, 33, the beloved owner of the Buffalo Gal’s restaurant in Ben Lomond, California — about 30 miles southwest of San Jose — was last seen sometime before midnight om March 27, 1983, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Triathlete dies following Ironman 70.3 race in Santa Cruz
A triathlete competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz has died after needing medical assistance during the race. While competing in the swim portion of the triathlon Sunday, a man was rescued and taken to a local hospital.
Oldest, family-owned market: The history of the Santa Cruz institution, Shopper’s Corner
Ask any Santa Cruz native for some of their favorite local grocer recommendations, and Shopper’s Corner is sure to make the list. This beloved family-owned business is one of Santa Cruz County’s only remaining independent supermarkets. Jim Beauregard who grew up working in the store remembers when the...
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Left Woman Injured. The solo-vehicle crash occurred on September 4th, at around 5:19 a.m., after Cardona, in a red Toyota Prius, drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a high rate of speed...
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
lookout.co
Lily Belli on Food: Hanloh’s Kaewsawang coming to Bad Animal, a baking Companion and anchovies on ice cream
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … I have returned from my summer “staycation”...
Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
Roommate of witness left tips alleging Paul Flores murder confession: ‘Just the facts’
Justin Goodwin submitted anonymous tips in 2004 claiming that his roommate heard the murder defendant confess to killing Kristin Smart.
L.A. Weekly
James Johnson Killed in Hit-and-Run on Capitola Road [Santa Cruz, CA]
Jessica Thompson Arrested after Fatal DUI Collision near 7th Avenue. The fatal collision happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Capitola Road and 7th Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, Johnson was crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a 1999 Mercedez-Benz. The driver of the Mercedez-Benz, Jessica Thompson, then fled the scene of the collision without rendering aid to the victim.
Update: Teen stabbed during family disturbance in East San Jose; arrest made
SAN JOSE – A suspect has been arrested after police said a teen was stabbed during a family disturbance in East San Jose Thursday morning.According to police, the stabbing took place on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m. The victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.Following the stabbing, the suspect barricaded in a nearby apartment. Around 12:40 p.m., police announced the suspect was in custody.In a tweet, police said officers were able to deescalate the incident and that the suspect surrendered peacefully. The suspect was then transported to a hospital for an unrelated previous injury.Police said the suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His name has not been released.
'I love you, son'; Fentanyl deaths leave family members searching for answers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every day, 136 people across the country die from an opioid overdose according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. It's ripping apart families as they cope with tragedy. Building homes has been in Paul McGregor's DNA for generations. He learned the craft from his father while growing up in San Francisco. His small business has developed nearly 100 homes. But these days, McGregor chooses to work alone. The 65-year-old contractor controls each aspect...
Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
