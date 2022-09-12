Read full article on original website
milwaukeerecord.com
The Mars Volta, Lucinda Williams, Widespread Panic, and 27 more standout fall shows
It’s sad, but it’s true: another summer is coming to an end. Though we’re entering the final weekend of the season, it’s not all bad news. For example, Milwaukee and its surrounding cities are still hosting a ton of festivals this fall (more on that next week!). While those events are already sure to make this autumn an enjoyable one, there are also a ton of musicians, comedians, and wrestling variety shows coming to traditional venues this fall. And that’s not even counting recurring Milwaukee Record events like our Halftime Show concert series. There are a ton of great shows coming to the greater Milwaukee area in the next three months. Here are 30 standouts from the bunch. Be sure to check our Calendar page for more listings.
milwaukeerecord.com
Josh Berwanger talks Gemini Parks, Milwaukee love ahead of Cooperage concert
Over the last quarter century, Josh Berwanger‘s work has taken many different forms. After his time in accomplished early aughts emo outfit The Anniversary was through, the Kansas-based songwriter dabbled in alt-country with The Only Children, ventured in the direction of indie rock with his Berwanger project, and joined forces with members of The Get Up Kids and The Gadjits to form Radar State. Along the way, he even stepped completely away from music for seven years to coach girls high school basketball.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
milwaukeerecord.com
Our “Roast Of Milwaukee” returns October 5
After a couple of years away, Milwaukee Record’s long-running Roast Of Milwaukee event is back! Like previous years, the event—which is done in association with the Milwaukee Comedy Festival—will feature a stacked cast of local comedians gently (or, in some cases, viciously) making fun of our fair city. This year’s Roast Of Milwaukee will take place at The Cooperage on Wednesday, October 5. Tickets are on sale NOW.
Check out the penthouse Bobby Portis just bought in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
National Cheeseburger Day
We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
milwaukeerecord.com
My First Band: Josiah Johnson (The Head And The Heart)
This week’s guest is Josiah Johnson! As a vocalist and founding member of The Head And The Heart, Johnson was part of a certified Gold-selling album, he toured the world with some of music’s biggest acts and performed at many of the planet’s most renowned venues, he played various late night shows and had songs featured on countless TV shows and films, and his voice can be prominently heard on songs that have been listened to millions upon millions of times. While he’s no longer a member of that indie-folk outfit, Johnson is an accomplished solo artist in his own right, and he’s poised to bring his music into exciting new territory.
CBS 58
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
On Milwaukee
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
WISN
NASCAR returns to Milwaukee Mile Speedway
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — NASCAR racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be there on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, along with the ARCA Menards Series. "After several successful ARCA races in recent years, the State Fair Park...
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
milwaukeerecord.com
Bring your old home movies to “Home Movie Day” at UWM on October 15
Folks of a certain age with oodles of fond and/or cringe-y memories recorded on old VHS tapes or DV tapes or even film reels take note: On Saturday, October 15, the UWM Archives and the UWM Film Studies Department will host Milwaukee’s first Home Movie Day. What’s Home Movie...
Gun MPD officers carry has history of going off without anyone pulling trigger
The guns Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers carry are firing with no one pulling the trigger. It is happening across the country and in Milwaukee.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the lineup for this year’s Flannel Fest
Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett—in partnership with The Cooperage, Taco Moto, and Pedal Tavern—hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a brisk fall day/night to see performances by the likes of Poliça, REYNA, Klassik, Immortal Girlfriend, and many more. We were there. It was fun!
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
milwaukeerecord.com
Fox Face will play its final show Saturday at Bay View Bash
After more than a decade of shows, albums, and even more shows, blistering Milwaukee femme-led garage-punk band Fox Face is calling it quits. The band’s 6 p.m. show on the WMSE stage at Saturday’s Bay View Bash will be its last. Bassist Mary Joy made the announcement on...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI
Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
