ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota Reaches Agreement to Settle a Recall-Related Dispute

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H5wJ_0hs6tuv400

Barring a last-minute hiccup, the Japanese automaker Toyota (TM) has cleared an important hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

Toyota and one of its suppliers, Denso (DNZOF) , have reached a preliminary agreement in the U.S. to end a class-action lawsuit regarding the recall of 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles equipped with defective fuel pumps that Denso had produced.

The defect could cause the vehicles' engines to stall, according to the plaintiffs.

The companies said they settled the case to avoid the cost and uncertainty of continuing the litigation, according to court documents reviewed by TheStreet. Toyota and Denso said that in the preliminary agreement, which must still be approved by a judge, they admitted no wrongdoing.

"Toyota and Denso have denied and continue to deny each and all of the claims and contentions alleged in the action, and have denied and continue to deny that they have committed any violation of law or engaged in any wrongful act that was alleged, or that could have been alleged, in the action," the settlement accord, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, says.

6 Million Vehicles Recalled Worldwide

The agreement concerns owners of Toyota and Lexus vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2019 and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps produced between 2013 and 2019.

The automaker carried out a series of recalls of these vehicles in 2020, while Denso two years ago had also recalled nearly 2 million faulty fuel pumps.

"These fuel pumps contain an impeller that could deform due to excessive fuel absorption," according to the complaint.

"Although the cause is unknown, if impeller deformation occurs, the impeller may interfere with the fuel pump body, and this could result in illumination of check engine and master warning indicators, rough engine running, engine no start and/or vehicle stall while driving at low speed."

"However, in rare instances, vehicle stall could occur while driving at higher speeds, increasing the risk of crash," the court documents said.

A total of nearly 6 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles, including 3.36 million in the U.S., have been recalled worldwide due to this problem.

As part of the settlement, Toyota will extend fuel pump warranties to 15 years measured from July 15, 2021, or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and provide drivers with free loaner vehicles and towing options for repairs.

Drivers can also claim reimbursement for past repairs, including loaner vehicles and towing.

The deal is valued at a total of $150 million, Dee Miles, a lawyer at Beasley Allenun, who represents some of the plaintiffs, told Reuters.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 6

Related
The US Sun

Toyota recalls 84,000 vehicles – here are the warning signs

TOYOTA has issued a recall for nearly 84,000 of its vehicles due an electrical braking system problem that may prevent drivers from engaging or disengaging their parking brake. Toyota’s 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus’ 2022 NX SUV are the vehicles affected by this recent recall. Drivers unable to...
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Denso#Lexus Is#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Japanese#District Court
insideevs.com

Chevrolet Won't Offer Buyouts To Dealers Refusing Switch To EVs

Earlier this month, Buick announced that it will follow Cadillac's example and offer buyouts to its franchise dealers in the US that don't want to make the necessary investments to upgrade to EVs. Buick CEO Duncan Aldred said that all 2,000 of the brand's franchise dealers will be given the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
88K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy