Fargo, ND

Us Weekly

Josh Duhamel Marries Fiancee Audra Mari Less Than 1 Year After Romantic Proposal

They do! Less than one year after Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari, the pair have officially exchanged their wedding vows, Us Weekly confirms. Duhamel, 49, and Mari, 28, married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, September 10. Photos obtained by Page Six show the couple taking photos in a […]
extratv

Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Got Hitched, Partied in Fargo Saturday!

TMZ reports Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari, Miss World America, were married in Fargo, North Dakota, near-ish his hometown of Minot. They tied the knot atop the Jasper Hotel, then surprised locals by driving around town in a vintage red wheels, happily kissing, before showing up — in full wedding gear — at the local tavern Duffy's, where they drank and partied in celebration of their nuptials.
