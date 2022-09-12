Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Duhamel Marries Fiancee Audra Mari Less Than 1 Year After Romantic Proposal
They do! Less than one year after Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari, the pair have officially exchanged their wedding vows, Us Weekly confirms. Duhamel, 49, and Mari, 28, married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, September 10. Photos obtained by Page Six show the couple taking photos in a […]
Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Difficult’ Split From Husband Morgan Evans: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
It's over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my...
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Got Hitched, Partied in Fargo Saturday!
TMZ reports Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari, Miss World America, were married in Fargo, North Dakota, near-ish his hometown of Minot. They tied the knot atop the Jasper Hotel, then surprised locals by driving around town in a vintage red wheels, happily kissing, before showing up — in full wedding gear — at the local tavern Duffy's, where they drank and partied in celebration of their nuptials.
AOL Corp
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Just Tied the Knot with a Secret Ceremony in North Dakota
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari officially tied the knot this weekend, after nearly a year of being engaged. The news was confirmed by sources like Us Weekly, who reported that the couple was wed in a Lutheran Church in Mari's hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, September 10. Randy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Pamela Anderson Kisses Son Dylan, 24, On The Cheek As They Leave Dinner Together: Photo
Pamela Anderson met her youngest son, Dylan Swagger Lee, for dinner on Wednesday (Aug. 24). Pamela, 55, and Dylan, 24, decided to dine at Nobu in Malibu. Afterward, the two parted ways – not before some motherly love. The Baywatch star and noted animal rights activist leaned in to give Dylan a sweet side-hug and a kiss on the cheek.
Naomi Judd’s autopsy reveals star’s tragic cause of death after note was found by her body
COUNTRY singer Naomi Judd's cause of death has been ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. The country legend's full autopsy comes months after her family said Judd died from a "disease of mental illness". The report from the medical examiner's office in Nashville...
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brittany Aldean Asks for 'Compassion' Amid Transphobia Controversy
"We're living a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. If they don't have a reason to be mad, they will find one," the quote said.
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
Comments / 1