Alabama State

Gordo, AL
Cullman, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke rose above Interstate 65 Monday after a car caught fire. Crews kept it contained, but not without significant damage. Two days later, another fire sparked along Interstate 85, this time involving an 18-wheeler. “Unfortunately, vehicle fires are really a lot more common than most...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still

FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
CARBON HILL, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
Bham Now

99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better

At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE
