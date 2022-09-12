Read full article on original website
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
Alabama inmate, jailer who helped him escape shared 949 calls before going on run, sheriff says
An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may...
Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar
Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke rose above Interstate 65 Monday after a car caught fire. Crews kept it contained, but not without significant damage. Two days later, another fire sparked along Interstate 85, this time involving an 18-wheeler. “Unfortunately, vehicle fires are really a lot more common than most...
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still
FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
VIDEO: Wild Hogs Have Pool Party At Alabama Family’s Home
I know, you are thinking "only in alabama". It crossed my mind as well, but, it's a fact. These dang hogs are out of control in Alabama in the last couple of years. A family in Alabama came outside only to find a hog going for a swim in their pool.
Alabama police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
Law-enforcement spat, human trafficking bust, dying greens: Down in Alabama
If you know anything about golf, you know that the best courses pay a lot of attention to the condition of their greens. For example, it turns out they get really bent out of shape when you throw down your putter in disgust on their greens. So never do that.
This ‘Alabama Astronaut’ went to church for the snakes. He stayed for the music.
Abe Partridge’s very first visit to a serpent-handling church exposed him to something that changed his outlook entirely. And it wasn’t the snakes. It was the music. Unknown songs, wrapped up in a completely unexpected surge of primal roots-rock, an eruption of what another visitor once famously described as “a cross between Salvation Army and acid rock.”
99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better
At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
