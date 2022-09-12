ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows 1 Reason Tom Brady Is Still Playing

Colin Cowherd believes Tom Brady couldn't resist a favorable path to another Super Bowl title in a "crumbling" NFC. The Fox Sports analyst feels the 45-year-old quarterback rescinded his retirement decision to breeze his way to another NFC Championship game. "It's hard to retire when you see the path... The...
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX

According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL QB explains why Pats' offense looked 'dysfunctional' in Week 1

Few expected the New England Patriots' offense to look like a well-oiled machine Sunday. Matt Patricia was making his offensive play-calling debut, and there were bound to be some growing pains after the team installed some new offensive concepts this offseason. But if you ask Dan Orlovsky, the product the...
NFL
FOX Sports

New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Mvp#Star Tribune Sports#Wjon#Nfc#Bucs
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy