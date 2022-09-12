Read full article on original website
Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows 1 Reason Tom Brady Is Still Playing
Colin Cowherd believes Tom Brady couldn't resist a favorable path to another Super Bowl title in a "crumbling" NFC. The Fox Sports analyst feels the 45-year-old quarterback rescinded his retirement decision to breeze his way to another NFC Championship game. "It's hard to retire when you see the path... The...
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX
According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues
The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL QB explains why Pats' offense looked 'dysfunctional' in Week 1
Few expected the New England Patriots' offense to look like a well-oiled machine Sunday. Matt Patricia was making his offensive play-calling debut, and there were bound to be some growing pains after the team installed some new offensive concepts this offseason. But if you ask Dan Orlovsky, the product the...
FOX Sports
New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
NFL Slime Time: Watch Vikings Coach Get Covered In Green Slime
The Vikings are riding high after their Week One win over the Green Bay Packers at US Bank Stadium. First, we saw Kirk Cousins emphatically give out game balls to the team's executives:. Justin Jefferson had a MONSTER game for the Vikings in the win over the Packers, hauling in...
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick: Steelers WR Chase Claypool 'like covering a guy like Gronkowski'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a tantalizing talent, but is he comparable to former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski? That seems like a huge stretch, but New England coach Bill Belichick compared him to Gronk, who retired in the offseason. “He’s kinda always open, it’s like covering a...
5 intriguing keys to watch for the Las Vegas Raiders against Arizona on Sunday
For the first time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders will play in front of Raider Nation inside Allegiant Stadium
How to Watch, Bet on Chargers-Chiefs on ‘Thursday Night Football’
Plus, fantasy football lineup start/sit decisions, must-see college football action and WNBA Finals Game 3.
Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’
Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?
Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and the NFL Stars With the Top-Selling Merchandise
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, and the inaugural games provided plenty of drama. Brady and the Bucs blew out the Cowboys, the Saints squeaked out a one-point nail-biter over the...
College football schedule: Week 3 games you should watch
Week 3 of the college football schedule is ready to kick off with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap across the country. And some with potential College Football Playoff implications down the road with two games featuring top 25 ranked teams squaring off head to head. Let's take a look at what ...
