Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…
Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
Brookfield Zoo community mourns passing of 27-year-old brown bear
The Chicago Zoological Society manages Brookfield Zoo.
One Of Illinois’ Popular Fall Pumpkin Festivals Opens This Weekend
Though I may not have kids of my own, I know all you parents out there are excited to make memories with your kids at all the fall festivals kicking off this week!. If you're looking for kid-friendly events to take your kids to this fall, there is a fun pumpkin festival kicking off this week for the 2022 season.
Chicago basketball player first high school athlete in Illinois to sign NIL deal
CHICAGO - A Butler College Prep basketball player has become the first high school athlete in Illinois to strike a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. It took months before an agreement was reached between the junior point guard and the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). At 16 years old,...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
FREE Food Pantry is Sept 16th
FREE Plano Food Pantry is Friday, September 16th, from 6-7:30 PM. All in. need are welcome to drive-thru the location at First Lutheran Church in. Plano, 200 N Center Street. Quick and Easy!! Fresh fruit, veggies,. canned goods, breads, frozen meat and more!
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
Pollinator pair win monthly Forest Preserve photo contest
If it floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee, it must be the winning photo for August’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. Byron Morgan of Crete snapped the winning picture at Hickory Creek Preserve. The photo, which...
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a change to enjoy lots of beer for a two-week period of time. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! Located at the heart of Fulton Market, the Publican’s modern beer hall is getting a makeover, turning it into a space to honor the Bavarian tradition. With two events falling on Sunday, September 18 and again on October 2nd, the bar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration includes four courses of hearty meals by Chef Paul Kahan, a nine-time James Beard Award-winning and One Off Hospitality executive chef, and plenty of beer too! With two seatings per night at 4:30 and 7:30 PM, reservations and tickets ($120) can be purchased here.
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
AdventHealth announces new affiliation
AdventHealth and the University of Chicago Medicine have signed a definitive agreement to enter into an affiliation that will increase access to a spectrum of services, treatment options and cutting-edge clinical trials for residents in Chicago's western suburbs. Under the proposed affiliation, UChicago Medicine will acquire a controlling interest in...
Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight
The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side, all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh? One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022. Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock
2968 N 2659th Road
Beautifully located - one of a kind property. Commonly known address is 3 Canal Road - One of 3 properties on one acre+ lots, surrounded by forest and ponds at the beginning of the walking/bicycle/snowmobile path on the historic I & M Canal between Seneca and Morris. One Story Modular Home located at entrance to the I & M Canal. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Kitchen -Separate Dining Room - Freshly Painted. New Floors. New Patio Sliding Doors to deck. ADT alarm System provided by owner. Tenant pays utilities -propane and electric and is responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal. Directions: Canal Road is directly behind the high school. Go past the football field and over the railroad tracks - subject is last property prior to entering the I & M Canal walkway. Nature lover's wonderland: deer, wild turkeys, ducks, pheasant & geese. Neighbors have horses, chickens (lots of fresh eggs) and fresh honey. Living here is like being on vacation year round. / No Smoking and No Pets.
Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
