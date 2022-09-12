PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, announced today that it received a transformational grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to design educational research infrastructure to fast-track student outcomes. The $400,000 grant funds a five-year project to develop new approaches to automatically personalize instruction to students. It’s one of six NSF grants Carnegie Learning has received since 2004. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006102/en/ Carnegie Learning received a $400,000 grant from the National Science Foundation for a five-year project to develop innovative new approaches to personalize math for students led by Chief Scientist Steve Ritter. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDUCATION ・ 25 MINUTES AGO