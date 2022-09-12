Read full article on original website
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
GREAT Theatre, Higher Works Holding Auditions for Black Nativity
WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter. GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an...
Stolen Bike in Waite Park; Trailers Stolen in St. Cloud and Paynesville
Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.
Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts
WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center. During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property. The amendment would be to allow the...
Xcel Gets Approval For Sherco Solar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy will move forward with plans to replace the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the final plans necessary to replace the Sherco Power Plant with Sherco Solar, which will become the largest-ever solar project in Minnesota History. Chris Clark, president...
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Sartell Schools Emphasizing Instruction, Mental Health Support
SARTELL -- The new school year is off to a great start inside the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says there is a lot of enthusiasm, laughter and learning inside each building. He says some of their district wide goals this year will focus on student instruction and...
Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate
ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
Stearns County Commissioners Considering 2023 Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners got a look at the 2023 proposed budget at their board meeting Tuesday. The county's budget committee is recommending spending just over $8,000,000 more which is an increase of 4.52%. The resulting tax levy is nearly $3.8-million or an increase of 4.33%. County officials...
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man
MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
Hopkins Man Sentenced to Life In Prison for Overdose Deaths
ST. PAUL – A Hopkins man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and caused serious injuries to four people. From 2014 through December 6, 2016, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard received controlled substances, including fentanyl, from...
