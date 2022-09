The Cowboys practice report for Week 2 has looked exactly the same for three straight days. There isn’t much confusion about the injury status of the club. That can be looked at in two ways. One, fortunately there weren’t any additional injuries during the week. No new concerns popped up and everyone who began as part of the game plan is good to go. Two, Dallas knows exactly how shorthanded they’ll be when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO