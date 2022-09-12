Read full article on original website
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
eldonnews.org
“Come back to where you came from and make it better”: How 2 new Santa Ana Councilmembers joined politics
Threats to democracy affect us all, and journalists across the country are working together today to highlight both ongoing anti-democratic efforts and what can be done to stop them. This story is part of that project, called Democracy Day. When most people think of politicians, they think of stuffy people...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Hate Increases in Orange County For 7th Straight Year, New Report Drops Today
Orange County saw yet another rise in combined hate crimes and incidents in 2021, which began escalating in 2015, according to a new local report tracking hate trends expected to be released today. “There’s a lot of concern there,” said Orange County Human Relations CEO Allison Lehmann Edwards in a...
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Residents Divided, Council Defiant After Ruling Removes 3 Mission Viejo City Council Members
The first city council meeting after a judge ordered three council members removed proceeded as normal, but with harsh jabs and resistance from all sides of the chamber.
Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student
A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
fullertonobserver.com
Michelle Steel Called Out for Gift of Public Land to Donor
About 40 residents turned out to protest a proposed “gift” of public land by former Supervisor Michelle Steel to her political donor, Buck Johns. Gathering on the adjacent public tidelands trail on Thursday, September 8, an orderly group of individuals posted signs on the fence erected by Johns on the land that Steel sought to sell at a bargain rate.
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
Orange County Celebrates ‘El Grito,’ Mexican Independence Day in Santa Ana
Orange County residents take to the streets in Santa Ana every year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dancers, music and lots of food. After two years of lessened celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival is coming back in full force this weekend. With crowds...
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
Do Orange County Taxpayers Really Need To Spend $50K To Rebrand John Wayne Airport’s Logo?
Should taxpayers put tens of thousands of dollars into redesigning John Wayne Airport’s logo, so travelers are more likely to buy merchandise featuring it?. County officials this week hashed out in public whether it makes sense to spend time and money into rebranding the county-owned airport that serves about a million passengers per month.
orangecountytribune.com
Arrested dead at SA hospital
A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
