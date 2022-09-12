ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fullerton, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student

A Long Beach City College professor held back tears as she pleaded for the school's Board of Trustees to let her keep her job after a controversial incident at this year's commencement ceremony."I stand before you today as a falsely accused adjunct faculty for the Counseling and Human Services department," said Dr. Kashara Moore. At the school's recent commencement ceremony, Moore, a volunteer name reader at the time, mispronounced a student's name. The graduate, Carmina Barraza then walked up to  Moore and the two glanced over the name card together. According to a statement from the college, Carmina Barraza filed a complaint...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#The Fire Authority#The City Council#Management Partners
fullertonobserver.com

Michelle Steel Called Out for Gift of Public Land to Donor

About 40 residents turned out to protest a proposed “gift” of public land by former Supervisor Michelle Steel to her political donor, Buck Johns. Gathering on the adjacent public tidelands trail on Thursday, September 8, an orderly group of individuals posted signs on the fence erected by Johns on the land that Steel sought to sell at a bargain rate.
FULLERTON, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Arrested dead at SA hospital

A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy