OSU Study: Trees Less Resistant To Climate Change Than Once Thought
CORVALLIS, OR -- A new Oregon State University study found warming temperatures may have a bigger impact on our forests than initially thought. Scientists once thought canopy leaves maintain their own temperature for photosynthesis, despite the air around them. Not anymore. "If leaves get cooked by high temperatures, they’re essentially non-functional," says OSU Prof. Christopher Still.
