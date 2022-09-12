Read full article on original website
Related
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Kelly Clarkson Donates $10K To Uvalde Murals: Here’s How To Watch
During the new season of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host breaks down crying and donates $10K to the Healing Mural Art Project honoring the children who perished during the Robb Elementary tragedy. The Kelly Clarkson Show just kicked off season 4 with a segment on Uvalde showcasing the Healing...
Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert
The iconic metal band played O'Rourke's home town of El Paso on Sunday.
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Was Pancho Neptune’s El Privado? And What Was the Disaster of 1983?
"Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983?" That's how one Reddit user begins their post. What followed is something I would have never believed happened here. Reddit user @KarmaRanOverMyDogma posted this question:. Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983? A fancy members only club opened with...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso
Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
11 Legendary Artists Who Recorded Albums Here In El Paso
One thing that's always been a curiosity factor for me was where certain albums were recorded. You may not know it but there a handful of artists that indeed recorded albums in El Paso. You might know some these, some you might not. But all these records WERE recorded in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juarez Definitely Has It Worse Than El Paso During Flash Floods
In El Paso, we know what certain parts of town to avoid when it is raining heavily. For example, last night on my way home I had my first dose of driving on the freeway as it began to flood. Most of us are pretty familiar with the parts of...
That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race
The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t
Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
Rescue Mission Of El Paso Needs The Communities Help After Unexpected Migrant Influx
One of El Paso’s largest homeless shelters is asking for the community's help after they received hundreds of migrants this past week and are expecting more to arrive in the coming days. In case you haven’t turned on the news lately, hundreds of migrants were released in Downtown El...
El Paso Photographer Captures Intense Thunderstorm In Slow Motion Video
Ok, so…. What did we do to Mother Nature over the weekend for her to just go off on us like she did last night?!. I just moved to the Horizon area and what first started as a nice cloudy evening quickly turned into a downpour of rain and some CRAZY thunderstorms that lit up the El Paso skies.
Review: El Paso 7-Eleven’s Best Michelada, Or Red Beer?
This article started out as just a comparison between michelada beers sold at gas stations, specifically tall boys and specifically 7-Eleven. But then my friend corrected me and told me they were red beers, not micheladas, but apparently are something completely different. So this has now become about much more than just the best convenience store drink, now it's about the philosophical question of what makes a red beer red and a michelada enchilada.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3