El Paso, TX

The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso

Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following

In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race

The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t

Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
Review: El Paso 7-Eleven’s Best Michelada, Or Red Beer?

This article started out as just a comparison between michelada beers sold at gas stations, specifically tall boys and specifically 7-Eleven. But then my friend corrected me and told me they were red beers, not micheladas, but apparently are something completely different. So this has now become about much more than just the best convenience store drink, now it's about the philosophical question of what makes a red beer red and a michelada enchilada.
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

