Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Celebrate #915Day By Taking a Look At These El Paso Inspired Photos
Today is September 15th, in the numeric form it’s 9-1-5 day and that is El Paso’s area code so it’s only right that every September 15th we celebrate the city of the 915!. Back in 2021 the City of El Paso officially proclaimed September 15th as 915...
Kelly Clarkson Donates $10K To Uvalde Murals: Here’s How To Watch
During the new season of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host breaks down crying and donates $10K to the Healing Mural Art Project honoring the children who perished during the Robb Elementary tragedy. The Kelly Clarkson Show just kicked off season 4 with a segment on Uvalde showcasing the Healing...
The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso
Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
A Smart El Paso Artist Made a Gigantic Robot with Home Appliances
There are a lot of El Paso artists that can turn all kinds of material into art. Hell, a perfect example is the huge mountain lion made of recycled trash at San Jacinto Plaza. There is another artist in El Paso that really brightens up the city of El Paso. The El Paso artist I am referring to is Diego "Robot" Martinez who is known for painting his creativity on warehouses walls.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
Film Lover’s Rejoice! New Film Café Opens Up in Downtown
Downtown El Paso is now home to a new film café! Aaron and George’s Film Café is officially open and recently celebrated its grand opening on September 10, 2022. Located on 105 Texas Avenue, just around the corner from San Jacinto Plaza, Aaron and George’s Film Café is owned by New York native Douglas Winter and El Paso native Rebecca Munoz.
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ Comes to Life at Madeline Park
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" is coming to life at Madeline Park!. The Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival runs September 23, 24, 30, and October 1st. Madeline Park is located at 900 E. Baltimore DR. Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival. The festival begins at 6pm with a crafts fair and...
11 Legendary Artists Who Recorded Albums Here In El Paso
One thing that's always been a curiosity factor for me was where certain albums were recorded. You may not know it but there a handful of artists that indeed recorded albums in El Paso. You might know some these, some you might not. But all these records WERE recorded in...
El Paso’s Cinta De Oro Hosting Meet & Greet Book Signing Friday
Wrestler Cinta de Oro is hosting a meet and greet and book signing in celebration of his new book, and everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly event this Friday in downtown El Paso. Born and raised on the Borderland, Cinta de Oro attended Burgess High School and grew up...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
newmexicomagazine.org
A Ruidoso Winery Is Making Noise
New Mexico’s burgeoning wine scene gets a fresh note in a harmonious new Ruidoso tasting room. "I LIKE TO TELL PEOPLE I LEARNED TO MAKE WINE starting at the bottom of the bottle,” says Jasper Riddle, a longtime Ruidoso resident and owner of the Noisy Water Winery, which has expanded to six locations throughout New Mexico. The most recent, Noisy Water’s new tasting room in Ruidoso, opened in February in the lively midtown district packed with shops, restaurants, pubs, and galleries.
El Paso Photographer Captures Intense Thunderstorm In Slow Motion Video
Ok, so…. What did we do to Mother Nature over the weekend for her to just go off on us like she did last night?!. I just moved to the Horizon area and what first started as a nice cloudy evening quickly turned into a downpour of rain and some CRAZY thunderstorms that lit up the El Paso skies.
