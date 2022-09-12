Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO