93.1 KISS FM

The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso

Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
93.1 KISS FM

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
93.1 KISS FM

6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following

In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
93.1 KISS FM

A Smart El Paso Artist Made a Gigantic Robot with Home Appliances

There are a lot of El Paso artists that can turn all kinds of material into art. Hell, a perfect example is the huge mountain lion made of recycled trash at San Jacinto Plaza. There is another artist in El Paso that really brightens up the city of El Paso. The El Paso artist I am referring to is Diego "Robot" Martinez who is known for painting his creativity on warehouses walls.
93.1 KISS FM

Film Lover’s Rejoice! New Film Café Opens Up in Downtown

Downtown El Paso is now home to a new film café! Aaron and George’s Film Café is officially open and recently celebrated its grand opening on September 10, 2022. Located on 105 Texas Avenue, just around the corner from San Jacinto Plaza, Aaron and George’s Film Café is owned by New York native Douglas Winter and El Paso native Rebecca Munoz.
93.1 KISS FM

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
newmexicomagazine.org

A Ruidoso Winery Is Making Noise

New Mexico’s burgeoning wine scene gets a fresh note in a harmonious new Ruidoso tasting room. "I LIKE TO TELL PEOPLE I LEARNED TO MAKE WINE starting at the bottom of the bottle,” says Jasper Riddle, a longtime Ruidoso resident and owner of the Noisy Water Winery, which has expanded to six locations throughout New Mexico. The most recent, Noisy Water’s new tasting room in Ruidoso, opened in February in the lively midtown district packed with shops, restaurants, pubs, and galleries.
