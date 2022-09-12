MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO