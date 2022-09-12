Read full article on original website
Atlantic City police investigating shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
ocscanner.news
RED BANK: TRAIN CAR FIRE
RBFD currently operating at the scene of a train car on fire on Drs. James Parker Blvd.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PER SHERIFF’S OFFICE STAY OUT OF THE WATER IF NO LIFEGUARDS ARE ON DUTY
Good afternoon! We ask for the publics cooperation regarding swimming where there are no lifeguards present. We continue to have our first responders go into harms way to save people. Portraits of the Jersey Shore please spread the word. Media and photos courtesy OCSD.
ocscanner.news
ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT
We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN KILLING OF GIRLFRIEND WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE IN ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against the Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28,...
Atlantic City man had gun and drugs, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun and drugs after his home was searched Wednesday, police said. Vandale Rector, 33, was arrested after police searched a home in the first block of North Albany Avenue, after a monthlong investigation into drug dealing, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES FEMALE OFFICERS ON NATIONAL POLICE WOMAN’S DAY
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we salute all of the these strong women and so many more that continue to provide public safety for all. Their exemplary worth ethic serves as a role model for all women. Happy National Police Women’s Day!
Two arrested in connection with Manville, NJ double shooting
MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.
ocscanner.news
EATONTOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the Rt 35/36 interchange. The accident involves an overturned car and possible entrapment. No additional information is available at this time. Use caution in the area.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Boy, dad riding bicycles struck by car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A 4-year-old boy and his father were hit by a car while riding bicycles Thursday morning. Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said they were on Roselle Street crossing East St. Georges Avenue (Route 27), heading towards Chestnut Street, when they were struck by a vehicle as it made a left turn onto E. St. George Avenue around 7:25 a.m.
Edison, NJ man indicted in ‘murder’ of ex-girlfriend after body found in car in Atlantic Highlands
A Middlesex County man accused in a deadly domestic violence case has been indicted for murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday, stemming from the discovery of his ex-girlfriend’s body in his car in Atlantic Highlands. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison, has been charged with first-degree...
ocscanner.news
ORTLEY BEACH: SWIMMER DROWNS DESPITE DESPERATE LIFE SAVING MEASURES
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:55 PM, police units were dispatched to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to the area via jet ski and brought Matthew Mauro, 46 of Middletown, to shore, and CPR was immediately initiated. Toms River officers, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO’s and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts on Mr. Mauro. He was transported to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
‘Partially decomposing’ body found in vehicle in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An investigation has been launched in connection with the discovery of a body in a hotel parking lot along Black Horse Pike. At around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Egg Harbor Township police followed up on a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel, and located a male who was "obviously deceased, partially decomposing."
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: DID A POLICE OFFICER SERVE YOU DINNER LAST NIGHT?
Last night, members of the Howell Township PBA showed their Commitment to Community by trading in their uniforms for aprons at Howell’s very own Texas Roadhouse. Special thank you to owner Jen Chiapuzio, the staff, and all of those who came out to support the Howell PBA. It was a great success!
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: GUN CLUB TREASURER CHARGED WITH THEFT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Plumsted Township Police Chief Earl Meroney announced that on September 6, 2022, Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood, was charged with Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Plumsted Township Police Department...
