For the past 22 years, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) has brought comprehensive dance classes and learning opportunities to aspiring performers across Los Angeles. To help further expand the reach of dance and performing arts in the city, DADA and the Annenberg Foundation are hosting the “Sounds of Sandoval” jazz festival, led by 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician Arturo Sandoval, on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO