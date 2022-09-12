Two men, one teenager killed in West Park shooting

Three people were killed in an overnight shooting in West Park. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Two men and a teenage boy were killed in a shooting in West Park.

When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue personnel arrived about 12:10 a.m. Monday at the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second man was found dead at the scene.

The third victim, a teenage boy, had been taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their names are being withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment intended to protect crime victim’s identities from the public.

No other details about the incident were available Tuesday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org .