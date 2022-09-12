ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022

It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

