Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer fell to Loyola Marymount University in a highly contested road game, losing 2-1 Thursday at Sullivan Field in Los Angeles. With this loss, the Titans record is now 4-2-1. Midfielder Leo Zulli scored the game clinching goal for Loyola Marymount in the 86th minute.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO