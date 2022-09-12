Read full article on original website
Related
How to grow and care for Aloe vera plants: indoors and out
A favorite succulent of so many households, learning how to grow and care for Aloe vera plants is essential to keep yours happy and healthy – whether you keep them in pots or out in the yard.
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Scientists Create Remote-Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches
Researchers have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanical devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality. An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) reported the results today (September 5, 2022) in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics.
How To Take Care of Succulents
It’s all over the news these days, stories about how succulents are the most popular houseplants — particularly among millennials. For many 30-somethings, succulents are replacing getting a cat or dog!. As reported by Alice Vincent for The Guardian, “It seems the millennial appetite for sculptural green houseplant...
Growing and Caring for a Pothos Plant
Hugely popular since the 1970s, pothos plants are an indoor-loving (and sometimes outdoor-dwelling) vine you’ll see practically everywhere. They’re at home cascading down bookshelves, spreading out on window sills or crawling up a moss pole or other plant support, like in this viral TikTok hack. Relatively easy to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations
Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
hypebeast.com
Herbar Is Nurturing Nature’s Mighty Mushroom
Welcome to the ‘shroom boom. From Story mfg. with its fungi-sporing clothing to adidas, Kering and Stella McCartney all using the humble ingredient as a sustainable alternative to leather – it appears that the magic of mushrooms is everywhere. The seed was planted with mycelium (IKEA and Haeckels pioneered the material’s use in packaging), and since the start of the pandemic, many have been exploring the realms of microdosing finding peace in psilocybin. Now, the mighty mushroom has even sprawled its way into skincare: namely with the newcomer Herbar.
The permanently mangled trees of Slope Point in New Zealand
The South Island of New Zealand is the world's 12th largest island. The South Island is home to the Southern Alps and New Zealand's highest peak called Mount Cook. One of the most interesting spots on the South Island is Slope Point. This point is the most southerly spot on South Island.
natureworldnews.com
Perfect Avocado Growing Technique Discussed by Israeli Researchers
A group of Israeli scientists has created the perfect avocado growing technique, which allows for quicker development of the creamy fruit. An Israeli invention that would hasten growth and make exports easier could be the catalyst for a boost in the global avocado market, which is currently worth about $13 billion annually.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Warmer Earth could see smaller butterflies that struggle to fly, affecting food systems
New UBC research has shown warmer temperatures can lead to smaller butterflies that collect less pollen and visit fewer flowers. Dr. Michelle Tseng and recent graduate Erez Büyükyilmaz grew butterflies in the lab at different temperatures and found that the warmer the temperature, the smaller the butterfly, mimicking how increasing global temperatures due to climate change might affect the size of the insects. Then, using special equipment, they found smaller butterflies did not fly as far or as fast as the bigger ones, due to their smaller wings.
What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?
Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
Festival of Thrift: make-do-and-mend fair grows as cost of living bites
Ten-year-old festival in Redcar features swap shops, repair shops and workshops in art of thrift
Bring on the parasitic wasps and hoverflies: Riverford embraces regenerative farming
Guy Singh-Watson, founder of the organic veg-box firm, continues to experiment with new ways of producing food and promoting wildlife, 36 years after his first harvest. In a field full of polytunnels containing row after row of tomatoes and cucumbers, laminated sheets covered in images that look like police mugshots are prominently displayed. Pictured are a list of “friends and foes”.
A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica
Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World
The post Native Plants: Benefits for You and the World appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Comments / 0