Alabama State

Alabama State
Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022

It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama

Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

