Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Be On The Lookout For A Deadly Fuzzy Caterpillar
Well, nature has thrown me a curve ball, again. Caterpillars are something almost every one of us has touched as children. I know I have had one crawling on my hand as a child playing in my backyard. So it’s cute and fuzzy and you just want to touch it…...
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
VIDEO: Wild Hogs Have Pool Party At Alabama Family’s Home
I know, you are thinking "only in alabama". It crossed my mind as well, but, it's a fact. These dang hogs are out of control in Alabama in the last couple of years. A family in Alabama came outside only to find a hog going for a swim in their pool.
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Out: Alabama Fire Ants Are Pure Evil And Will Attack You
I have SO much to say about these little pieces of pure evil ... I’m gonna try to behave but I’m really ticked off. I truly believe that these fire ants are soldiers for the Devil. And let me tell you they are completing their assignment something fierce.
Kay Ivey Bets BBQ and Beer on Bama in Wager with Texas Governor
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey may be a lifelong Auburn fan, but she'll be rooting for the Crimson Tide Saturday after betting beer and barbeque in a friendly wager with Texas' governor on social media Friday. As any football fan already knows, Bama travels to Austin this weekend for a much-anticipated...
Alabama One of Five States To Vote On Slavery in 2022
It's hard to believe that in the year 2022, slavery still hasn't been abolished nationwide in the United States. Alabama is set to vote on slavery in an upcoming November election. Anyone who knows American history would assume slavery has long been abolished in the United States. As a result...
VIDEO: Beautiful Alabama Girl Goes Viral With Opinion On Andrew Tate
Well, Alabama is ruling TikTok this year. The newest star is a gorgeous girl from, of course, Alabama (where else?) is going viral with a new video all over social media. I guess the pretty little Alabama girl has, misogynistic, as some call him, Andrew Tate to thank for the attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama
Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0