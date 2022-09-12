Read full article on original website
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
IFLScience
Bezos's New Shepherd Rocket Aborts Launch Mid-Flight, Watch It All Go Down Here
New Shepherd’s mission launch today did not go according to plan when it aborted after a "mid-flight anomaly" but you couldn't ask for a better test of a launch abort system. As the rocket was around 8.5 kilometers (27,800 feet) above ground, the uncrewed capsule carrying a science and...
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Digital Trends
How to watch rocket startup Firefly Aeropspace’s second attempt to reach orbit
Rocket startup Firefly Aerospace will attempt to reach orbit for the first time in a launch tonight, Sunday, September 11. This will be the second attempt at launching its Alpha rocket, after a previous attempt around this time last year came to a dramatic end. Firefly will be hoping for a better outcome this time around, and if you’d like to watch the launch attempt then we’ve got the details on the livestream of the launch below.
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
CNBC
Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX's Starship rocket has 'awesome' potential but 'not there yet'
PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that's working with Elon Musk's SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture's massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones. Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft...
SpaceX's astronaut missions for NASA: Live updates
Since its first crewed flight in 2020, SpaceX has continued to launch astronauts to the International Space Station and return them home to Earth as part of a partnership with NASA.
Astronauts could use Mars soil for 3D-printing on the Red Planet
Making things for Mars astronauts on-planet would be a boon for future human missions.
Elon Musk's 2-Year-Old Son Drops F Bombs About Toy Rockets Not Reaching Orbit
When you’re the son of the founder of one of the most successful space companies of all time, you might get frustrated that your toy rockets aren’t more powerful. That’s exactly the feeling one of Elon Musk’s children has. What Happened: The two-year-old son of Elon...
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
The longtime rivalry between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spans over 15 years. Publicly butting heads since 2004, the billionaires have taken part in unfriendly discourse over the years. While the two have competed in having the highest net worth, they've most notably engaged in a years-long space race with their respective reusable rocket companies.
Motley Fool
Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again
Through 2030, NASA has awarded 14 International Space Station crew flights to SpaceX and only six to Boeing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
China, UAE will collaborate on moon rover missions
The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre announced today (Sept. 16) that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China National Space Agency to work together on future moon missions.
BBC
Jeff Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space
The New Shepard rocket and capsule system developed by US billionaire Jeff Bezos has had to abort a mission mid-flight over the Texas desert. The rocket experienced what appeared to be a propulsion failure about one minute after leaving the launch pad. A motor pushed the capsule clear, enabling it...
Happy anniversary, Inspiration4! Landmark SpaceX tourism mission launched 1 year ago today
Inspiration4 raised $250 million for charity during the first-ever all-private crewed mission to orbit, and it's just the start of a program using SpaceX vehicles for private flights.
Digital Trends
NASA wants a second lunar lander in addition to SpaceX’s
NASA already has plans for SpaceX to develop a lander to carry astronauts to the moon’s surface for its Artemis missions, but now the agency is searching for another company to develop a second lunar lander. NASA had previously announced it would be open to other lunar lander concepts, and this week it shared an official solicitation inviting proposals.
Nasa reveals bursting habitat that created boom in Houston in July
On 9 July, a loud boom resounded around the Houston Texas area around Johnson Space Center, and Nasa has now released footage of the test that caused the sound.In a post on the social media network Twitter, Johnson Space Center revealed footage of a burst pressure test of an inflatable habitat prototype, an armoured membrane that could be inflated in Earth orbit to serve as a space station module, or on the Moon as part of a future Moon base.When #Artemis astronauts start living on the Moon, inflatable habitats could be their home away from home. @SierraSpaceCo recently conducted a...
